UFC Fight Night: Storylines Ahead of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates Clash

Every fan walks into fight night armed with a storyline and expectation, until their favorite fighter gets punched in the face. That’s the essence of combat sports: a volatile mix of uncertainty and split-second chaos. Still, we can’t help ourselves. We try to impose order on the madness, crafting neat narratives that rarely survive first contact with reality. That tension is exactly what makes this weekend so compelling.

With a stacked card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates, the MMA world is buzzing. For the fourth consecutive year, the UFC returns to Perth, Western Australia, delivering a Fight Night stacked with top-tier ANZ talent. Headlining the card is hometown hero and former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, who takes on Brazil’s dangerous finisher and #5-ranked contender Carlos Prates in a matchup that perfectly captures the sport’s unpredictability.

That unpredictability is exactly what keeps fans and analysts hooked, and increasingly, it’s what makes the numbers just as compelling as the narratives. Of course, for people who prefer stats over stories, it is a golden age, especially as gambling gets regulatory support in more places. For instance, you will find a high-quality sports betting Canada-based brand to use if you’re local to several provinces, just as there’s legal wagering allowed in more and more parts of the US, Europe, and beyond.

UFC Perth: Full Card Details

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 7:00 AM EDT

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Broadcast: Streaming live on Paramount+

UFC Perth: What Does the Main Card Have on Offer?

Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates (Main Event)

Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld (Co-Main Event)

Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg

Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Pericic

Tai Tuivasa vs Louie Sutherland

UFC Perth Storyline #1: Carlos Prates’ Moment or Jack Della Maddalena’s Redemption?

After losing the welterweight title to Islam Makhachev in a lopsided defeat at UFC 322 last November, which also snapped his 18-fight win streak, this bout shapes up as a far greater mental test than a stylistic one for Jack Della Maddalena. Much of the narrative has centered on that setback, but context matters.

Makhachev isn’t your regular average Joe, but arguably the most dominant fighter of this era, unbeaten for over a decade and on the verge of surpassing the UFC record for consecutive wins, currently shared with Anderson Silva at 16. On the other side, Carlos Prates is surging.

After suffering his first UFC loss to Ian Garry in April last year, he’s responded emphatically with brutal knockout wins over Geoff Neal and then former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at Madison Square Garden, the same night Della Maddalena lost his title. Both outings earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, further underlining his rise as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

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That contrast fuels the narrative heading into fight night. Many believe Della Maddalena could still be carrying the psychological weight of his loss, while Prates enters with unstoppable momentum. The numbers only reinforce that perception: 21 of Prates’ 23 career wins have come by stoppage, including all six of his UFC victories. Even more impressively, his six knockout wins since 2024 are the most by any fighter in the promotion during that span.

It is simply a collision of diametrically opposed philosophies: Process versus Punishment. For the Aussie, victory is a meticulous build. He is the ultimate minute-winner, utilizing a razor-sharp jab and relentless volume to dismantle opponents layer by layer. His game isn’t built on the search for a singular brutal knockout but focuses on accumulation. By applying suffocating pressure and digging hooks into the ribcage and the chin, he forces opponents into a defensive shell, something he did with Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

However, in Prates, the Australian is seemingly walking into a chaotic buzzsaw. A Muay Thai specialist with over 100 fights of experience, the Brazilian makes every inch of ground incredibly expensive. He carries a two-inch height advantage and a massive five-inch reach edge, creating a physical dilemma for the Aussie.

Stylistically, JDM’s high, tight boxing guard is his fortress, but it leaves his midsection exposed, a tax Prates is more than happy to collect with stabbing body kicks and knees up the middle. If the former champion is forced to drop his hands to protect his liver, the knockout blow upstairs could be instantaneous.

The recent momentum gap only adds to the tension, as already stated. Yet, history suggests that Della Maddalena may bend, but he does not break. He has won 18 of his last 19 bouts and hasn’t been stopped by strikes in over a decade. Despite absorbing nearly 400 significant strikes in the UFC, no opponent has yet been credited with an official knockdown against him.

When you look at the metrics, the path for a JDM victory becomes clear: volume. He lands 5.57 significant strikes per minute compared to Prates’ 3.77. In his title-clinching performance against Muhammad, he landed a staggering 178 strikes. Conversely, Prates has yet to land more than 63 in a single UFC appearance. If the Brazilian doesn’t find the off-switch early, the data suggests he will eventually be drowned by the Australian’s output.

Then there is the invisible factor: the environment. Della Maddalena will be fueled by 16000 to 17000 screaming fans in Perth, while Prates must overcome an 8,500-mile flight, a grueling weight cut, and an 11-hour time difference. In a five-round war, these logistical hurdles can quietly sap the explosive power Prates relies on.

For Della Maddalena, the mission is simple but exhausting: he must be perfect for twenty-five minutes, turning the Octagon into a grinding boxing gym. For Prates, perfection only needs to last a single second. One way or another, we believe that Della Maddalena will prove the storyline merchants wrong on May 2nd.

UFC Perth Storyline #2: Another Loss Could Signal the End for Beneil Dariush

Turning to the co-main event, this is the kind of matchup fans instantly label as young blood versus old guard, as Beneil Dariush takes on hometown prospect Quillan Salkilld. The stakes feel deeply personal and potentially career-defining, with the veteran facing the very real possibility that another finish could signal the end of his run.

For those unfamiliar, the 36-year-old has endured a difficult stretch, losing three of his last four fights by knockout, most recently a 16-second finish against Benoit Saint Denis in November 2025. His other defeats came in a similar fashion against Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, raising serious concerns about durability at this stage of his career. As a result, many analysts and fans have framed this bout as a classic passing-of-the-torch scenario, or even a retirement fight.

Across the cage stands Salkilld, the 26-year-old rising contender with an 11-1 record, a five-inch reach advantage, and the momentum firmly on his side. He enters as a heavy betting favorite at around -500, with Dariush a +300 underdog. While Dariush has urged fans not to overlook him, leaning on the experience of a 30-fight veteran, Salkilld’s recent performances have been nothing short of frightening.

He’s coming off one of the most devastating knockouts in recent UFC memory with his finish of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321, followed by a submission win over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 325. Expect the Australian to keep the fight standing, an area where Dariush has shown increasing vulnerability.

There’s also a layer of personal fulfillment for Dariush, who finally gets his wish to compete in Australia before his career winds down. Originally slated to return at UFC 327 against Manuel Torres, those plans fell apart due to injury, leading the UFC to offer him this co-main event slot in Perth, a challenge he didn’t hesitate to accept. Yet even in a potential victory, the path forward remains uncertain for Dariush.

Speaking to BJPenn.com ahead of UFC Perth, he reflected on his place in the division, “I’m not sure because the rankings don’t make sense to me. I beat Gamrot and Moicano, and they have me behind both. If I win this fight, I’m going to figure out how I’m going to get ahead of myself. … I’m taking everything one fight at a time. I’m at a place where I’ll fight this one, and maybe I don’t feel motivation, win or lose, that could be it. I don’t want to think too far ahead.”

Those comments echo sentiments he’s shared before. Following his loss to Saint Denis at UFC 322, Dariush admitted he had been contemplating retirement. As reported by Home of Fight, the longtime UFC staple, now 12 years into his run, acknowledged that his next outing could very well be his last. If this fight ends in another brutal defeat, it may mark the final chapter for ‘Benny’ inside the Octagon.

UFC Perth Storyline #3: Do-or-Die Night for Tai Tuivasa

The third, and perhaps most grounded, storyline revolves around the state of the heavyweight division, with Tai Tuivasa right at its center. For a time, his homecoming bout was in jeopardy after original opponent Sean Sharaf was ruled out of the May 2 card with a nose fracture. Now, Tuivasa is set to face Louie Sutherland instead, a late replacement with limited UFC experience and even less momentum.

Sutherland, like Sharaf, represents a step down in experience for Tuivasa. The Englishman is 0-2 in the UFC, suffering first-round losses to Brando Pericic and Valter Walker since debuting last October. On paper, this is a must-win scenario for the Aussie. Losing to a winless UFC newcomer while riding a six-fight skid is often the final straw for even the most popular veterans.

For the unversed, Tuivasa is in the midst of the worst slump of his career, with six consecutive losses dating back to 2022. That stretch includes stoppage defeats to Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, and Ciryl Gane. His most recent outing at UFC 325 against Tallison Teixeira only deepened concerns. Widely criticized as a sloppy, low-level heavyweight bout, the fight saw both men visibly exhausted after just five minutes, an alarming sign for a fighter once known for his durability and power.

Tuivasa himself hasn’t shied away from the stakes. Speaking during UFC Perth media day, he made it clear just how much is on the line. He said, “Definitely, my fucking ass is on the line. It’s probably been on the line a lot of the time, but I fucking put asses in the seats, so it is what it is. I feel good, and I’m going to go out there and do what Bam Bam does — in Bam Bam style. And not fucking lose, dickheads.”

His honesty reflects the reality of his situation. The only reason Tuivasa has remained a fixture on the roster through this skid is his immense popularity and fan-favorite status, particularly in Australia. But the UFC has historically drawn a hard line when performance no longer matches profile. Currently sitting at No. 15 in the rankings, another loss could signal the end of his tenure.

Moreover, it’s a sad contrast from where he once stood. Not long ago, Tuivasa was surging toward title contention with five straight wins, including a knockout of Derrick Lewis. Now, he finds himself fighting to stay relevant, and perhaps to stay employed. It might make combat sports fans seem a little delusional, but it’s a universal instinct, and part of what makes the experience so compelling. And when we buy into those fight week narratives, the moments when reality flips the script only make the outcome that much sweeter.