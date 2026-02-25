Carlos Prates Speaks Out on Rumored Conor McGregor Clash for Historic White House Card

With Dana White publicly confirming that matchmaking for the highly anticipated White House card is finalized, fans have naturally begun speculating about the lineup. While Conor McGregor’s name has been linked to the event from the outset, recent rumors have suggested the Irishman could return from his lengthy layoff to face Carlos Prates at welterweight. The speculation intensified after the former two-division champion posted on X that a “no-name” opponent would be next, alongside a since-deleted image of the welterweight rankings.

Additionally, recent training footage and McGregor’s repeated claims that he is awaiting a contract from the UFC suggest that his hiatus may finally be nearing its end. Amid the growing buzz, Prates has expressed uncertainty about the rumors, offering his thoughts on the possibility of a showdown with the sport’s biggest star.

Carlos Prates Says Conor McGregor Would Be in Danger if they met in the Octagon

Taking to Instagram, Carlos Prates addressed the growing speculation surrounding a potential clash with Conor McGregor, making it clear that while the buzz is flattering, nothing has been made official.

He said, “A lot of you guys have been asking me about the Conor McGregor fight. I [haven’t] got anything from UFC yet. I’m really happy you guys are saying my name. Of course, it would be a huge honor for me to fight against him.”

However, Prates emphasized that his primary focus remains a path to the welterweight title and suggested that a matchup with the recently dethroned Jack Della Maddalena could better serve his championship ambitions.

He continued, “I really want the fight that will bring me the title shot: JDM, Conor McGregor. To be honest, I think that fight is hard to happen because Conor McCgregor is five years without any fight, he retired from MMA.”

The Fighting Nerd also pointed to McGregor’s extended absence from competition, questioning whether the former champion would return at his sharpest or most dangerous. Prates explained, “After five years, he wouldn’t fight the most entertaining welterweight in the world. Nothing against him. Everybody knows, I know, he knows I would hurt him bad.”

Despite his skepticism, the top contender made it clear he would welcome the opportunity if it materializes, adding, “I would knock him out. I don’t think it’s the right way for him to make a comeback for a huge superstar like him. But if he wants to fight, I’m here. I’m ready.”

Carlos Prates addresses the rumors of a Conor McGregor fight: “I didn’t get anything from the UFC yet… to be honest I think that fight is hard to happen. I would hurt him bad. I would knock him out. I don’t think it’s the right way to make a comeback of a huge superstar like… pic.twitter.com/mCgiqIadQD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 24, 2026

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Gives Blunt Verdict on Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 Showdown

For those unfamiliar, McGregor has been sidelined since 2021, when he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former champion was slated to return in 2024 for a showdown with Michael Chandler following their coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

However, plans fell through after McGregor suffered a broken toe in training ahead of UFC 303, forcing him out of the bout, which was never rescheduled. On the other side, Prates currently sits at No. 5 in the latest welterweight rankings and is riding a two-fight winning streak since suffering his first Octagon defeat to Ian Garry at UFC Kansas last year.

During this run, Prates delivered emphatic knockout victories over Geoff Neal at UFC 319 and former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322, earning Performance of the Night honors for both finishes.