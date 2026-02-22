Conor McGregor Coins New Sparring Term While Reacting to Sean Strickland’s Dominant UFC Houston Win

Sean Strickland is back with a bang and looks as sharp as ever. After spending a year on the sidelines following a nose-shattering war at UFC 312 and serving a six-month suspension handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the former middleweight champion returned under the bright lights in Houston without missing a beat.

Strickland systematically dismantled the surging Anthony Hernandez, putting on a composed striking clinic that culminated in a third-round TKO and snapped Hernandez’s eight-fight winning streak. The dominant showing even drew a reaction from Conor McGregor, who called Strickland’s footwork “sloppy” while still praising him in his own unmistakable fashion.

Conor McGregor Praises Sean Strickland While Hinting at ‘No-Name’ Opponent for UFC Return

The MMA world was thrilled to witness Sean Strickland deliver such a clinical performance, including Conor McGregor, who took to X with a now-deleted reaction. “That’s what nothing but hours and hours of sparring gets you.”

He added, “Just show up and shit spar everyday and voila! Overthink nothing. Who gives a f*ck! Haha! Sean is great!”

The former two-division champion then doubled down, coining a new term called “sh*t sparring” which he described as messy but effective training that can still produce elite champions.

He wrote, “If you spar in a big group, alternating each round, and it’s sloppy and messy and ugly, and no one gives a f*ck, and it’s no ego, and nothing matters, that is valid training to become a world champion in our game.”

He concluded with, “I hereby coin the term ‘sh*t sparring’. It is now a real thing, and it produces world-level. You are now enlightened again. You’re welcome. Conor McGregor’s deal.”

The praise arrived shortly after McGregor dropped another hint about his next opponent inside the Octagon. In a separate deleted post, he wrote, “It’s a no name up next for me possibly, folks. I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads.”

McGregor also shared an image of the welterweight rankings, signaling that his return could come at 170 pounds. Earlier in the week, he revealed that he had verbally agreed to his next fight and was simply waiting for the contract to arrive.

However, Dana White dismissed those claims during the UFC Houston press conference, noting that any agreement would have been formally announced. Meanwhile, Strickland had gone 1–2 in his previous three outings, dropping title fights to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312.

Fans have since called for Strickland to face top contenders like Nassourdine Imavov or Khamzat Chimaev, with some even pushing for a potential title opportunity against the Chechen on the slated White House card in June.