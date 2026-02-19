Conor McGregor Hints at UFC Return in Deleted Tweet Ahead of Historic White House Card

With just a few months to go before what could be the biggest event in UFC history, it appears Conor McGregor is finally on board for his long-awaited Octagon return. UFC CEO Dana White revealed days ago during a Zuffa Boxing press conference that matchmaking for the June 14 card is now complete. The landmark event is slated to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, with roughly 5,000 fans in attendance.

True to form, White remained tight-lipped when pressed about potential matchups, revealing little about the lineup while noting that two different options are currently on the table, both requiring approval from Donald Trump before being finalized. Conor McGregor, however, briefly pulled back the curtain, posting and quickly deleting a message on X about his possible place on the card, further fueling speculation about his involvement in the historic event.

Conor McGregor Claims He’s Accepted Opponent and Date for UFC Comeback

The former two-division champion has been outspoken about securing a spot on the White House card and has remained active in training, revealing that the promotion has presented him with an opponent and that he has already accepted.

Although the Irishman did not explicitly mention the White House event, the update suggests McGregor received positive news regarding his long-awaited return this week.

“I have been offered an opponent and a date, and I accept. Waiting on my contract,” McGregor wrote via X on Wednesday morning before deleting the post minutes later.

The Irish star resumed training earlier this year, sharing sparring footage from Straight Blast Gym Ireland after head coach John Kavanagh said he was dead serious about a comeback. For the unversed, McGregor has not competed since 2021, when he suffered a devastating broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

After an extended recovery, he initially targeted a 2024 return in a fight booked against Michael Chandler following their stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, a matchup many expected could land on the June 14 card.

However, in January, Dana White told fans he would not be booking that fight and has also dismissed the possibility of McGregor facing Colby Covington in his return. McGregor previously visited the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump and has publicly supported the president while briefly exploring his own political ambitions in Ireland.

While the Irishman did not reveal a specific date, the timing of his deleted post makes it difficult to ignore the possibility that he is targeting the historic June 14 event in Washington, D.C. With the card expected to feature only six to seven bouts, his announcement strongly hints that he may have secured one of the limited slots.