Alex Pereira and Max Holloway React to Landing EA Sports UFC 6 Cover Honors

The next evolution of experiencing UFC action on consoles just got even more electrifying. The highly anticipated EA Sports UFC 6 has officially unveiled its cover athletes in the form of Alex Pereira and Max Holloway after weeks of speculation within the gaming community. As the UFC gaming franchise enters its 26th year, UFC 6 marks the latest chapter in a series that has evolved through multiple eras, including a brief hiatus between 2005 and 2008 before the release of the Undisputed trilogy.

This new installment is the first since EA Sports UFC 5 and is scheduled to launch on June 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Players who opt for early access can jump in starting June 12, just days before the highly anticipated UFC White House card. Pereira will feature on the Standard Edition cover, while Holloway headlines the Ultimate Edition.

Two ways to be dangerous ⚠️@AlexPereiraUFC on the Standard Edition.@BlessedMMA on the Ultimate Edition.#UFC6 preorders are now live 🎮 https://t.co/OKmxT2IWCI Full reveal coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/BmTHOJOSxb — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) April 27, 2026

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The Brazilian’s selection reflects his meteoric rise and dominance across divisions. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion is now aiming to make history once again as he prepares to face Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold in the White House co-main event. Since debuting in 2021, Pereira has built a formidable resume, securing wins over elite opponents such as Israel Adesanya, Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.

Holloway, meanwhile, further cements his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history. Often mentioned alongside Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski, ‘Blessed’ enjoyed a dominant reign at 145 pounds and also captured the BMF title before dropping it to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 this past March.

Both stars shared their excitement on social media following the announcement. Pereira posted his cover image on Instagram with his signature caption, “CHAMA”. Holloway followed with a post of his own, writing, “Blessed to be on the cover of @EASPORTSUFC Ultimate Edition💪” alongside his cover reveal.

Unlike other annual sports franchises, such as the WWE 2K series, NBA 2K series, or EA Sports FC, the UFC gaming series operates on a more spaced-out release cycle. Rather than dropping every year, new titles arrive every few years, making each installment feel like a more meaningful leap forward.

The upcoming EA Sports UFC 6 continues that pattern as the first release since UFC 5, which launched in October 2023. Following the established timeline, UFC 6 arrives roughly three years after EA Sports UFC 4, released in August 2020. Fans can purchase the Standard Edition for $69.99 and the Ultimate Edition for $99.99, excluding taxes.

Both editions come with the Iconic Moments Bundle, which includes three fighter skins. The Ultimate Edition offers additional perks, including the Rivalry Bundle with two fighter skins and 500 UFC points, a VIP Pass featuring exclusive cosmetic items, an Expansion Pass introducing new modes in winter 2026 and summer 2027, and a Fighter Pass that adds two UFC legends at launch with six more arriving later.

The cover athletes for UFC video games have evolved across three distinct eras: the early Crave Entertainment years, the THQ Undisputed trilogy, and the modern EA Sports era. That current chapter began in 2014 when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson shared cover honors, with Gustafsson earning his spot through a fan vote. Conor McGregor soon became the face of the franchise, appearing alongside Ronda Rousey on the cover of EA Sports UFC 2 before taking center stage solo for EA Sports UFC 3.

The tradition of showcasing multiple stars continued with EA Sports UFC 4, featuring Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal. Most recently, EA Sports UFC 5 expanded the lineup further, spotlighting Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko on the Standard Edition, while Adesanya returned for the Deluxe Edition. Now, Pereira and Holloway take their place among that elite lineage, adding their names to the franchise’s ever-growing legacy.