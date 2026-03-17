Alex Pereira Pens Lucrative 8-Fight UFC Deal, Signals Potential Farewell Stretch

Alex Pereira appears to have secured more than just his long-awaited move to heavyweight. ‘Poatan’ recently revealed that he has also inked a lucrative new eight-fight deal with the UFC ahead of his interim 265-pound title clash with Ciryl Gane. The bout is set as the co-main event of the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14 at the White House.

The former two-division champion talked fondly about the terms of his new contract, and the opportunity to chase a third world title made it easier for him to vacate his light heavyweight crown, which he had reclaimed at UFC 320. In addition, Pereira expressed renewed confidence that his new deal could finally pave the way for a long-discussed showdown with Jon Jones, a fight that, despite mutual interest, did not materialize for the historic White House card.

Alex Pereira Still Eyes Blockbuster Superfight With Jon Jones

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira shed light on how smoothly the UFC handled his contract renewal, while reaffirming that his top priority was moving up to heavyweight in pursuit of history, becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion.

He said, “They made everything smooth. They asked what I wanted to do, and then I just said I wanted to go to heavyweight. I saw my weight, saw that I could do it. And I know they don’t like when you hold the division [up], so I basically let go of my belt.”

While Pereira admitted he was initially unaware of his opponent for his 265-pound debut, he described the decision as an easy one. The Brazilian also expressed gratitude toward the UFC top brass for facilitating the deal.

The Brazilian explained, “Honestly, it was a pretty easy choice. When I expressed myself that I wanted to go up, of course, I had to let go of the belt. They gave me a new contract. I’m really, really happy with my new contract. I actually want to thank Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell], and Dana White for it. So, this new deal that they gave to me, I don’t care about letting go of the belt or anything like that. They took really good care of me.”

Alex Pereira says he is very happy with his new UFC contract. Thanks Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell and Dana White.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/T4z70GBEEI — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 16, 2026

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Addressing speculation about a potential clash with Jon Jones, Pereira clarified that no concrete discussions ever took place. He said, “I never heard anything about Jon Jones. The only time that I thought it could be was when he was in negotiations, [but] no [I wasn’t offered a fight against Jones].”

Despite that, Pereira remains confident the matchup could still materialize in the future, dismissing the possibility of outside influences, such as Jake Paul, luring Jones away from the UFC.

He added, “I believe so, as long as I win this fight, right? Because otherwise it doesn’t make too much sense. “I believe it happens because he’d have to be released by the UFC. I don’t think the UFC is going to release him anytime soon, so if he wants to fight, who’s it going to be against? It’s going to be against me.”

Alex Pereira believes a fight with Jon Jones can still happen.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/tmYBgzVjnz — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 16, 2026

The 38-year-old confirmed the new deal spans eight fights, though he declined to disclose financial details. He did reveal that the contract exceeded his expectations in terms of career earnings and suggested it would probably be his final deal in the sport. Although both Pereira and Jones had publicly pushed for a showdown, one that many expected to headline the White House card, it ultimately failed to materialize.

Still, the door remains open, especially if the UFC sees a strong financial incentive in booking the fight down the line. For now, Pereira’s focus remains on his upcoming clash with Ciryl Gane. A victory could position him for a shot at the undisputed title, currently held by Tom Aspinall, who is gradually returning to full training under the guidance of Eddie Hearn.

Pereira also revealed he expects to weigh between 235 and 240 pounds for his heavyweight debut in June, a remarkable development for a fighter who only made his UFC debut in 2021 and is now on the verge of making history.