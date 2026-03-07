Dana White Reveals Full UFC Freedom 250 Card as Ilia Topuria Headlines Historic White House Event

After eight months of speculation, the UFC has finally unveiled the full lineup for its highly anticipated Freedom 250 card, scheduled for June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House. While many fans expected the long-awaited returns of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, the promotion instead delivered a championship-heavy card headlined by two major title bouts.

In the main event, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria returns to the Octagon to unify the belt against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see former two-division champion Alex Pereira move up to heavyweight for a massive clash against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined.

Full UFC Freedom 250 Lineup Revealed: Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira Set for Title Fights

Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje — for the undisputed lightweight title (Main Event)

Ciryl Gane vs. Alex Pereira — for the interim heavyweight title (Co-Main Event)

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Kyle Daukaus vs. Bo Nickal

Steve Garcia vs. Diego Lopes

Dana White made the blockbuster announcement during the broadcast of UFC 326, speaking cageside with Joe Rogan. According to White, UFC officials worked through the night finalizing the lineup for the historic event, officially titled UFC Freedom 250.

“It’s done,’’ he said on the UFC 326 broadcast. “We’re ready to roll. Here we come, Washington, D.C.’’ Headlining the card, currently ranked the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Ilia Topuria will finally return to the Octagon after his dominant victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he captured the vacant lightweight title.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Appears to Rule Himself Out of UFC White House Card

The belt became available after former champion Islam Makhachev vacated the division to move up to welterweight. For the unversed, the Spaniard ended up taking an extended break while he went through a contentious divorce with his now ex-wife, which kept him sidelined for the early part of 2026.

During that period, the UFC booked an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324, the first card to air on Paramount+ under the promotion’s new broadcast deal. ‘The Highlight’ delivered a vintage performance, battering the Liverpudlian across five rounds to secure a unanimous decision and claim the interim title.

Now Gaethje attempts to pull off another upset when he meets Topuria in the main event scheduled for the South Lawn of the White House. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira officially moves up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall still recovering from double eye surgery.

‘Poatan’ recently vacated his light heavyweight strap to pursue history and attempt to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are set to compete for the vacant 205-pound title in the main event of UFC 327.

The rest of the lineup is equally intriguing. White also revealed several additional matchups for the event, with Sean O’Malley scheduled to face Aiemann Zahabi, while Mauricio Ruffy will take on Michael Chandler.

Rising contender Bo Nickal is also set to battle Kyle Daukaus. The main card will kick off with a compelling featherweight clash between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia.

Interestingly, the event will feature just six fights, far fewer than a typical numbered card or Fight Night. It will serve as a special broadcast event scheduled between UFC 328 and UFC 329 rather than a traditional pay-per-view.

While many fans expected the returns of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, neither superstar appears on the lineup. The Irishman is instead expected to return during the promotion’s 2026 International Fight Week card on July 11, while Jones has reportedly not been trusted by White to headline such a historic event.

The unique showcase is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on the 80th birthday of Donald Trump, with a temporary arena expected to accommodate around 5,000 spectators.