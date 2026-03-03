Conor McGregor Appears to Rule Himself Out of UFC White House Card

With Dana White publicly confirming that matchmaking for the highly anticipated White House card has been finalized, speculation about the official lineup has only intensified. From the very beginning, Conor McGregor was heavily linked to the historic event, fueling excitement about a potential blockbuster return on June 14. However, recent reports indicate that the Irish superstar is not currently scheduled for the White House card after all.

Instead, McGregor’s long-awaited comeback is now being targeted for this year’s International Fight Week event on July 11. Adding further intrigue, the former two-division champion appears to have subtly validated those claims himself, hinting that his return may indeed be reserved for the promotion’s marquee summer showcase rather than the White House spectacle.

Conor McGregor Targets Summer Return as International Fight Week Buzz Intensifies

While 2026 is widely expected to mark the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, the exact date remains far from finalized. During a recent public appearance outside his restaurant in Ireland, McGregor spoke with DrinkLitt about his fighting future and made it clear that discussions with the UFC are still ongoing.

He said, “I am in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship about the bout, either the White House or thereabouts.” The Irishman then added, “Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return.”

Those comments appear to align with recent reporting from veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who suggested that an International Fight Week return is more realistic than an appearance on the White House card.

Conor McGregor said he’s still in negotiations with the UFC for a fight 👀 “Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return.” (via Drink Litt) pic.twitter.com/n0W6yTJlst — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 3, 2026

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Helwani cast doubt on McGregor fighting at the June 14 White House event. He said, “It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be Conor on the White House card. They have an International Fight Week card scheduled for July 11 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.”

He added, “There’s a greater chance of him fighting on that card than on the White House card. Because, as I have told you, there’s no money to be made from the White House event. In fact, they keep touting the fact that there is money to be lost from the White House event.”

Ariel Helwani: It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be Conor on the White House card. Says there is a greater chance of him fighting on the IFW event on July 11 in Las Vegas. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/jFrs2alGEg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 28, 2026

Financial considerations could indeed play a major role. TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro recently revealed that staging the White House show will cost approximately $60 million, with the UFC not expected to turn a profit.

With the promotion covering expenses reportedly north of that figure, adding McGregor, one of the most expensive stars on the roster, would significantly increase the financial burden. McGregor has not competed since 2021, when he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The former two-division champion is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, both defeats coming against Poirier. His last victory dates back to January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246.

The injury against Poirier sidelined him for years, though he was scheduled to return in 2024 opposite fellow The Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler. However, just days before the bout, McGregor suffered a broken toe in training and was forced off the card.

Outside the Octagon, McGregor has remained active in business ventures, including becoming a part-owner of BKFC. Still, his focus appears to be on securing the right stage for his comeback, whether that comes at the White House event or during International Fight Week in July.

For now, nothing is official. But if McGregor’s own words are any indication, a summer return is firmly on the horizon, even if the exact venue remains undecided. And with the White House card set to be announced by Dana White this week, fans will be holding their breath to see if the Irishman gets a spot on it or not.