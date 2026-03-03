Ian Garry Puts Pressure on Islam Makhachev as the Dagestani Camp Teases Another Mega Matchup

The welterweight division hasn’t felt this loaded in years. With Islam Makhachev now reigning at 170 pounds, a surge of hungry contenders and former champions are scrambling to position themselves behind the Dagestani star. Makhachev claimed the welterweight crown by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November, and he was quickly linked to a blockbuster showdown with former champion Kamaru Usman. However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently revealed that the UFC is not moving forward with that matchup, casting doubt over what comes next for the division. That uncertainty fueled speculation that Ian Machado Garry could be next in line.

The Irish contender has added to the buzz by documenting his intense training regimen in recent months, leading many fans to believe he’s preparing for a title opportunity. Garry had previously stated he would travel to Georgia to prepare specifically for a fight against Makhachev, and he has indeed spent time there sharpening his tools. Despite the growing chatter, Makhachev has publicly stated that no negotiations are underway for a fight with Garry. The situation has since taken a sharper turn, with Garry beginning to fire verbal shots at the champion, while Team Dagestan appears to be hinting at a major fight announcement for Makhachev, one that seemingly does not include the Irishman.

Ali Abdelaziz Suggests Massive Clash for Islam Makhachev Beyond Ian Garry

Ian Garry has publicly blamed Islam Makhachev for delaying his shot at the welterweight title. The Irish contender took to social media to vent his frustration, mocking the reigning champion for allegedly needing more time despite holding the #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport.

He wrote, “I’m ready… He needs more time. Imagine being the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and needing MORE time.”

For context, both men competed in November 2025, just one week apart. Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 on November 22 to capture his second divisional title, while Garry secured a major win of his own by beating former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar on November 28, further strengthening his resume.

With that victory, Garry improved to 10-1 in the UFC and is currently riding a two-fight win streak. His lone promotional loss came in a competitive, short-notice bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December 2024. Since then, the Irishman has rebounded with unanimous decision wins over Carlos Prates and the aforementioned Muhammad.

However, Team Dagestan quickly pushed back. Ali Abdelaziz responded on X just hours later, revealing that the UFC is currently working on a massive fight for the champion, and Garry is not part of those discussions. He even described the potential matchup as one of the biggest the promotion can make right now.

He wrote, “This is, I can tell you, the UFC is working on a big fight for Islam Makhachev, and Ian’s name is not involved. Much bigger. One of the biggest fights in the UFC right now they can make. Stay tuned.”

🚨 Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says the UFC is working on a BIG fight for Islam Makhachev 👀 "Ian [Garry] name is not involved. Much bigger. One of the biggest fights in the UFC right now they can make. Stay tuned."

If speculation is anything to go by, the fight could point toward a blockbuster pound-for-pound showdown with lightweight king Ilia Topuria, with whom Makhachev has shared a simmering rivalry for over a year.

A clash with Kamaru Usman also cannot be ruled out entirely, as Abdelaziz had previously floated his name before Garry entered the picture. For now, the welterweight title picture remains clouded in intrigue. Whether Garry gets his long-awaited opportunity or Makhachev steps into an even bigger super fight, the champion’s first defense at 170 pounds is shaping up to be a headline-grabbing affair.