Kamaru Usman Opens Up on Islam Makhachev Title Fight Roadblocks, Reveals Dricus Du Plessis Offer

The welterweight division hasn’t been this stacked in years. With Islam Makhachev now ruling at 170 pounds, a wave of hungry contenders and established names are jostling for position behind him. After dethroning Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November, the Dagestani champion was swiftly linked to a blockbuster clash with former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

The matchup gained real momentum, fueled in large part by Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who publicly championed the idea and hinted that the UFC had significant interest in making it happen. But in a surprising development, Usman has now revealed he was also offered a massive cross-divisional opportunity, a showdown with former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The potential bout would have seen two former champions, each coming off very different recent outings, attempt to reassert their dominance.

Kamaru Usman Focused Solely on Bouts That Move Him Closer to Gold

On the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast alongside Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman revealed that the UFC had, in fact, offered him a showdown with former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for his long-awaited return.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also admitted that his pursuit of another 170-pound title shot has not been as straightforward as he had hoped, hinting at internal resistance.

“When I say I can still do this at the high level, I mean that. For some reason, we’ve had conversations, and Hunter Campbell feels differently,” Usman said.

He continued, “They haven’t come out and said, ‘Okay, Islam is going to get this guy,’ or Islam is going to get me. But it has been a tumultuous journey with trying to get that done.”

With uncertainty surrounding a clash against Makhachev, Usman revealed that alternative options were put on the table. “Other things were presented to me…DDP was presented to me. Henry, there’s one thing about me, and you know, when they call…I say yes.”

A move back up to 185 pounds would not be unfamiliar territory for Usman. He previously stepped in on short notice to challenge Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, delivering a competitive performance despite the circumstances. Still, the former welterweight kingpin made it clear that at this stage of his career, every fight must serve a purpose.

He added, “Potentially (moving to middleweight), but this is the thing with me, it has to be meaningful. I am not just here to fight the fight. If it gets me to the title that I want, that is what I want.”

Earlier this month, Usman outlined exactly how he envisions closing out 2026. His goal is clear: reclaim the 170-pound title and then move up to capture middleweight gold, cementing his legacy as a two-division champion.

For context, the 38-year-old previously enjoyed one of the most dominant welterweight reigns in UFC history. He held the title from March 2019 until August 2022, successfully defending it five times. Usman also owns the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC welterweight history with 15, a testament to the sustained excellence of his prime.

However, his recent stretch has been far less active. Usman stepped away from competition after suffering three straight losses, dropping the welterweight belt to Leon Edwards, falling short again in their rematch, and then coming up short in the aforementioned bout against Chimaev at 185 pounds.

He eventually returned to action last June at UFC Atlanta, where he secured a composed unanimous decision victory over rising contender Joaquin Buckley, a performance that reminded fans he remains a factor in the division.

Still, the path back to gold won’t be easy. The welterweight landscape is crowded with dangerous contenders such as Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales, and Carlos Prates, all pushing for their own title opportunities.