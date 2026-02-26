Charles Oliveira Reveals Truth Behind Career-Threatening Injury in First Max Holloway Fight

When Max Holloway first faced Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 74 in the featherweight division, few could have imagined the heights both men would eventually reach. Eleven years later, they are set to meet again at UFC 326, this time with the BMF title at stake at 155 pounds. Their first clash, however, ended in bizarre and anticlimactic fashion. Just 1:39 into the opening round, Oliveira shot for a takedown and immediately appeared to be in visible agony. Although ‘Do Bronx’ managed to get back to his feet, he repeatedly clutched his neck in pain, prompting the referee to intervene.

The bout was ruled a TKO after Oliveira was unable to continue due to what was later described as a mysterious esophagus injury. The sudden stoppage left fans confused, and even years later, the former lightweight champion’s camp has acknowledged they were never fully certain what exactly went wrong that night. Now, as the long-awaited rematch draws near, the Brazilian has finally offered greater clarity about what truly happened in that unsettling moment on the night of 23 August 2015.

Charles Oliveira Feared Paralysis After Scary Neck Injury at UFC Fight Night 74

In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Charles Oliveira finally clarified the true nature of the frightening injury he suffered in his first bout with Max Holloway. He said, “I lost movement on my left side in the fight.”

“People didn’t know how to explain what it was so they talked about the esophagus and all of that. The reality of it, it was an injury to my neck,” Oliveira added.

The former 155-pound champion then revealed just how serious the situation truly was. “There were talks that I could have been paralyzed because of that. I lost movement on my left side. It was no joke.”

He concluded with a chilling recollection of the immediate aftermath, “In the ambulance, the guys were trying to put an IV in my arm, and I wouldn’t even feel it because I couldn’t feel my left side, so I was scared my career was over in that moment.”

For years, many believed Oliveira had suffered a torn esophagus that night at UFC Fight Night 74, but the reality was far more alarming: a neck injury that temporarily left him without movement on one side of his body and fearing paralysis.

Rather than derail his career, the setback became a turning point. Two years after the Holloway clash, Oliveira embarked on an 11-fight winning streak that cemented his place among the sport’s elite.

That run culminated in him capturing the undisputed lightweight title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He successfully defended the belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, further solidifying his legacy.

Although the title was later vacated after Oliveira missed weight ahead of his scheduled defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, he has remained a perennial contender in the division ever since.

Now, heading into UFC 326, ‘Do Bronx’ has the opportunity to add yet another accolade to what is already a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, this time by capturing the BMF title in a long-awaited rematch more than a decade in the making.