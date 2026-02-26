Charles Oliveira Reveals Emotional Choice to Present BMF Belt in Potential UFC 326 Victory

UFC 326 is set to deliver fireworks as the promotion’s next numbered event heads to Las Vegas, with a main event built on violence and legacy. In a rematch 11 years in the making, Max Holloway defends his BMF title against former lightweight king Charles Oliveira in what promises to be a high-octane showdown at 155 pounds. The symbolic BMF belt has been contested four times inside the Octagon, and each time, a notable personality has wrapped the strap around the winner’s waist, adding an extra layer of spectacle to the moment.

Looking to uphold that tradition, ‘Do Bronx’ has a deeply personal figure in mind. Should he dethrone ‘Blessed’ on March 7, Oliveira hopes to have his father step into the Octagon and fasten the BMF title around his waist, a full-circle moment in what could be another defining chapter of the Brazilian.

Charles Oliveira Wants His Father to Crown Him if He Wins BMF Title at UFC 326

The inaugural BMF title fight took place back in November 2019 at UFC 244, where Jorge Masvidal stopped Nate Diaz to claim the belt. Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, stepped into the Octagon to wrap the strap around Masvidal’s waist.

The 10-time WWE champion was heavily involved throughout fight week, playing an active role in the pre-fight build and even making an appearance at the weigh-ins. Nearly four years later at UFC 291, the belt changed hands again in emphatic fashion.

Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier with a brutal head kick to secure the title, with inaugural winner Masvidal returning to crown the Arizona native. The third BMF showdown may forever be remembered for producing one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

At UFC 300, reigning champion Max Holloway delivered a jaw-dropping finish, stopping Gaethje at 4:59 of the fifth round in a moment that instantly became iconic. The honor of wrapping the belt that night went to inaugural UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman.

Most recently, the BMF strap was once again on the line during Poirier’s final bout at UFC 318, where he dropped a decision to Holloway. Famed musician Lil Wayne stepped in to place the title around Holloway’s waist after the victory that ultimately sent Poirier into retirement in his home state of Louisiana.

Now, as UFC 326 approaches, Oliveira’s preferred choice to carry on the tradition may not boast the same star power as past presenters. But according to ‘Do Bronx,’ it would carry far greater meaning than any celebrity appearance or fellow fighter ever could.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Oliveira made it clear who he wants by his side if he captures the belt. He said, “My father. The reality is if my father and my mother hadn’t believed in me and supported me, none of this would’ve ever happened. None of this would be possible. I wouldn’t be here. Having my father put the belt on me, that would be amazing.”

🏆🥹Charles Oliveira wants his father to wrap the BMF belt around his waist after he beats Max Holloway at #UFC326: “If my father and mother hadn’t believed in me, none of this would have ever happened. None of it would have been possible. If my father were to put the belt on… pic.twitter.com/gjd3KYUwfK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 25, 2026

For a fighter who has seemingly accomplished everything, from claiming undisputed UFC gold to sharing the Octagon with multiple legends, the BMF title represents something different. While the belt came into existence very late in Oliveira’s career, he still views it as a prestigious addition to his resume.

Now at 36, many observers believe the Brazilian’s days as an undisputed champion may be behind him. That skepticism isn’t without basis. Oliveira was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent lightweight title opportunity at UFC 317, a setback that cast doubt over his path back to the top.

Still, a high-stakes showdown with Holloway offers Oliveira more than just redemption. A statement victory over one of the sport’s most beloved and durable stars could thrust ‘Do Bronx’ right back into the undisputed title conversation at 155 pounds, and potentially set up the most meaningful belt-wrapping moment of his career.