Max Holloway Ditches UFC White House Plans, Accepts Charles Oliveira Rematch in Sin City After UFC Rio Callout

The BMF champion just answered the call. Max Holloway responded to Charles Oliveira’s call-out within hours after UFC Rio, clarifying he also wants to settle business as soon as possible. The former featherweight champion went live on Kick’s streaming platform to announce his surreal intentions.

The Hype for the potential rematch has been brewing for nearly a decade, and both fighters visibly want it badly. Holloway suggested several possible dates and locations, keeping the March 2026 event in Las Vegas at the top of his list.

The historic UFC White House event in June is also a fantastic choice but he is looking for something earlier in the first half of next year. Either way, “Blessed” wants to run it back with Do Bronx, and he’s calling the shots this time around.

Max Holloway Proposes Date and Venue for Charles Oliveira Rematch Following UFC Rio

Oliveira put on an absolute clinic at UFC Rio. The former lightweight champ strangled Mateusz Gamrot unconscious with a second-round rear-naked choke in front of an electric Brazilian crowd.

The Farmasi Arena erupted as Do Bronx extended his UFC submission record to 17. Once the post-celebrations died down, Oliveira marched back to the Octagon, grabbed the mic, and made his next mission clear.

“Hey [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, BMF – let’s make that happen,” Oliveira declared.

The callout didn’t fall on deaf ears. Holloway went live on Kick mere hours after the event and addressed the challenge head-on.

Max Holloway went live right after Charles Oliveira called him out 👀 “Why wouldn’t I be interested? We have a history. He blamed it on some type of injury, I guess we get to figure it out now. We fight on my terms.” pic.twitter.com/A14aMadrhG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 12, 2025



“Why wouldn’t I be interested in that?” Holloway said about the rematch. “Me and him have a history.”

That history dates back to August 2015 when both fighters were rising through the featherweight ranks. Holloway won the bout via TKO in just 1:39 in round 1.

“He’s blaming it on some type of injury,” Holloway said, mentioning Oliveira’s excuse for his past defeat. The BMF champion clearly wants to prove the first result was in no way a fluke.

He is currently rehabbing a hand injury but expects to be cleared soon. “I’ll be back to training soon,” the 33-year-old added.

“Maybe February?” Holloway said, adding March could work out as well. “Fight in Las Vegas or something. We fighting on my terms, brother.”

The American fighter made it clear he would rather not wait too long. While the June White House card will bring historic appeal, he’s leaning toward a quicker date. “I don’t know if I want to wait that long,” he said about facing Oliveira at America’s 250th birthday.

The fight essentially books itself, and both sides seem excited to make it happen sooner or later. Now it’s up to UFC officials to pick the date and location.

Could Historic BMF Title Fight Go Down in June?

The UFC White House card is set for June 2026 on the South Lawn of the White House, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the plans on August 29 after meeting with the Trump administration.

Several fighters have expressed interest in the historic event. Conor McGregor reportedly plans to face Michael Chandler, a matchup first scheduled for UFC 303 before McGregor’s leg injury canceled it.

Adding Holloway vs. Oliveira on the special Saturday night would create a marquee bout. Holloway earned the ceremonial strap by knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, while Oliveira is UFC’s most decorated finisher.

Putting these two icons together on American soil for the 250th anniversary would be peak Dana White promotional excellence. But again, Holloway has been showing no intention of settling the unfinished business that late.

Main photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire