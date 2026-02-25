Dana White Shuts Down UFC White House Date Change Rumors, Confirms June 14 Event

One of the biggest talking points in the MMA world right now is the upcoming UFC White House event, currently scheduled for 14 June 2026, on the South Lawn in the nation’s capital. The one-of-a-kind card is being organized to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, with the date also coinciding with Donald Trump’s birthday. Dana White has credited Trump with the original idea of staging fights at the White House, after Trump teased the concept in July 2025 during an appearance in Iowa to kick off the yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Although the event is still months away, anticipation continues to build, with the historic card set to be simulcast on CBS and Paramount+. As the date drew closer, rumors surfaced suggesting the event had been postponed to June 26. However, White quickly addressed the speculation and issued a clarification.

Dana White Slams False Reports Claiming UFC White House Card Moved to June 26

On Tuesday, reports from Puck News circulated online suggesting that the highly anticipated UFC White House event was being moved from June 14 to June 26.

However, Dana White was quick to shut down the speculation, dismissing the reports and denying any change to the date. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “[The] media is so full of shit. [UFC] White House fight date is the same, Sunday, June 14.”

As previously noted, the June 14 date carries added significance, with Donald Trump set to celebrate his birthday during the event. Reports have also indicated that the G7 summit schedule was adjusted to accommodate the President.

🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event is still taking place on Sunday, June 14th (via @danawhite) https://t.co/zWfloJBuM3 pic.twitter.com/PRMSkGRrYj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 25, 2026

The card is expected to take place on the South Lawn of the White House and could feature as many as four to five title fights. According to White, the roughly $20 million budget for Noche UFC at the Sphere pales in comparison to the projected cost of the White House show, which is reportedly around $60 million.

A host of UFC stars, including Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, and Jon Jones, have publicly campaigned for spots on the card since its announcement. The promotion is also expected to kick off fight week with a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, which would host ceremonial weigh-ins.

While no bouts have been officially announced, the company reportedly has multiple contingency plans and a full lineup prepared, with White previously confirming that matchmaking is complete.

McGregor has been particularly vocal about headlining the event, and discussions among top contenders suggest a high-profile lightweight title unification clash, involving Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, could be featured on the South Lawn.