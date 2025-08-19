Kamaru Usman Brushes Off Short-Notice Narrative in Light of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 Dominance

UFC 319 was a showcase of pure old-school grappling dominance as Khamzat Chimaev mauled Dricus Du Plessis to capture the middleweight title. Chimaev’s performance was nothing short of suffocating, with 21:40 minutes of control time, 12 takedowns, 529 total strikes, and three crucifix holds. The former champion had no answers, struggling just to survive as ‘Borz’ imposed his will from start to finish. But the lopsided result quickly reignited an old debate among fans: how did Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns manage to push Chimaev to his limits when Du Plessis couldn’t even hold him off for a single minute?

Kamaru Usman Stands Up for Khamzat Chimaev’s Dominance After UFC 319 Title Win

For context, Usman stepped in on short notice at UFC 294 after Paulo Costa withdrew, moving up to 185 pounds to face Chimaev in Abu Dhabi. While the first round looked like another trademark Chimaev beatdown, Usman rebounded in the later rounds, defending takedowns, slowing Chimaev down, and making the fight far more competitive than expected.

This wasn’t the first time Chimaev’s cardio and endurance had been questioned, either. Back at UFC 273, Gilbert Burns also dragged him into deep waters, forcing him to grind out a close decision. Addressing the comparisons, Usman recently opened up on his Pound 4 Pound Podcast, reflecting on why he was able to challenge Chimaev in ways Du Plessis couldn’t. While fans praised his performance, Usman was quick to dismiss any notion of a “moral victory.”

“Listen, everyone was saying that about him. First and foremost, let’s address the whole ‘Oh, you took the fight on short notice’ thing. At the end of the day, I know who I am as a fighter and the way I approach this game, and so does Khamzat Chimaev,” Usman clarified.

The former 170lbs kingpin added, “Bottom line, it was still a loss on my record, and it was a win on Khamzat’s side of the column. So, is there this idea that I should feel a certain type of way about it? No! I don’t feel any sort of way like that. It was an L, and there’s mutual respect there because I respect him for how he came at it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

While pouring his heart out about the loss, Usman emphasized that their shared grappling backgrounds naturally produced a closer fight. He also reminded fans that, regardless of style matchups, Chimaev deserves full credit for getting the job done.

He concluded with, “Also, styles make fights. I’m a much different style than these other guys. I’ve said many times: you don’t know until you actually get in there. Khamzat did the best he could, and he got the win. So, let’s give him that credit and move on!”

In the end, Usman made it clear that while he may have tested Chimaev more than most, a loss is still a loss. And for him, respect for the new middleweight champion outweighs any excuses.

Israel Adesanya Credits Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 319

Kamaru Usman wasn’t the only African champion to praise Khamzat Chimaev after his dominant win at UFC 319. Israel Adesanya, who had originally picked Dricus Du Plessis to retain his title in Chicago, also gave Chimaev his due. The former two-time middleweight king watched the fight live and later shared his reaction on his YouTube channel.

Adesanya, who once mocked Chimaev over the scar on his lip, admitted this performance changed his perspective. “Khamzat, new middleweight champion, and yeah, the division is in good hands,” Adesanya said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch)

Chimaev made his intentions clear from the opening seconds, shooting for a takedown in under 10 seconds and completely smothering Du Plessis across five rounds. The judges scored it 50-44 in favor of ‘Borz’, cementing his place at the top of the division.

Like many fans and analysts, Adesanya was especially impressed by Chimaev’s improved conditioning. “Not what I expected,” Adesanya explained. “But I’m glad Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just rag doll people. Depending on how active Chimaev can be, the division may be in incredible hands.”

With his cardio finally matching his elite grappling, Chimaev looks more dangerous than ever. Already eyeing a quick turnaround, possibly at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, the new champion has a middleweight division full of fresh challengers and compelling storylines waiting for him.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire