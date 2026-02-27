Ilia Topuria Proposes Bold Plan To Fight Islam Makhachev for ‘Pound-for-Pound’ Crown

For more than a year, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev have been circling one another, with fans eager to see the two finally collide, potentially even at the rumored UFC White House event. While the Spanish champion recently revealed that he is willing to return to the Octagon this summer, it remains uncertain whether that comeback will take place on June 14 on the South Lawn. Logically, Topuria’s next move would be to unify the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, who captured the interim 155-pound belt during Topuria’s lengthy absence.

However, ‘El Matador’ still seems fixated on settling unfinished business with Makhachev, the very rivalry that gave birth to his move to lightweight in the first place. Now, the reigning champion 155lbs kingpin has come up with a unique proposal that could finally bring him and the Dagestani star together in the Octagon to determine who truly is the best fighter in the world.

Ilia Topuria Calls for Newly Created Belt Between 155 and 170 To Face Islam Makhachev

For those unaware, Makhachev recently made it clear that a fight with Topuria will not be happening at the upcoming White House card, as he is currently focused on defending his newly won welterweight title against a natural 170-pound contender.

However, Topuria recently floated two possible scenarios for where a potential clash with Makhachev could take place. During an appearance on Adin Ross’ stream, ‘El Matador’ revealed that welterweight would be his preferred option, as it would give him the opportunity to chase history and become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion.

At the same time, Topuria proposed an alternative idea, one that would see both fighters step outside their current divisions to compete for a brand-new championship set between lightweight and welterweight.

He explained, “[Islam] is what I want too. The perfect scenario for me would be fighting him in the welterweight division because that way I’d be able to collect my third belt. But also, it would be a great scenario to me to fight between 155 and 170 and to create a new belt.”

Topuria then suggested a fitting name for the potential title and added, “Why not call it pound-for-pound? Because he’s the number one, I’m the number two right now. For me, myself, I’m the number one, but yeah. You put two of the best guys in the world, you put the pound-for-pound belt in the middle, whoever wins is the best.”

Ilia Topuria wants to fight Islam Makhachev for a custom “Pound for Pound” belt 👀 “Perfect scenario for me would be fighting him at welterweight, that way I’m able to collect my third belt. Another great scenario would be to fight between 155 and 170 and create a new belt.”… pic.twitter.com/uLquXDqQ3G — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 26, 2026

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Gives Blunt Verdict on Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 Showdown

For context, Makhachev accomplished his own goal of becoming a two-division champion when he dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025. The victory also saw the Dagestani superstar overtake Topuria for the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, a position the Spaniard had claimed after knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025.

Topuria has not competed since that June 2025 knockout of Oliveira, having taken time away from the sport over the winter while dealing with a contentious divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife.

Despite the layoff, the Spanish champion remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport, currently riding a wave of three straight knockout victories over legends such as Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Makhachev enters any potential matchup on a historic run of his own, carrying a 16-fight winning streak inside the Octagon, tied for the longest in UFC history. If the two pound-for-pound elites eventually collide, it would undoubtedly stand as one of the most intriguing matchups the sport has to offer.