Islam Makhachev Doubts Ilia Topuria’s Knockout Threat at 170 Pounds

While Ilia Topuria has captured UFC gold at both featherweight and lightweight thanks to his explosive knockout power, Islam Makhachev isn’t convinced that the same punching threat would carry over to welterweight. For those unfamiliar, the two champions have been circling each other for more than a year, with fans eager to see them clash, potentially even at the upcoming UFC White House event.

However, the Dagestani star has cooled talk of that matchup for now, with his manager Ali Abdelaziz emphasizing that Makhachev’s focus remains on established 170-pound contenders such as Kamaru Usman and Ian Machado Garry. In a recent appearance, Makhachev also suggested that top welterweight Michael Morales possesses more natural punching power at 170 pounds than Topuria, casting further doubt on how the Georgian-Spanish star’s striking would translate to the heavier division.

While Ilia Topuria currently rides a wave of three straight knockout victories over legends like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev remains unconvinced that Topuria’s power would translate to 170 pounds.

During a recent interview with Ushatayka, Makhachev downplayed the threat of Topuria moving up in weight, suggesting that Michael Morales would present a far more dangerous striking challenge at welterweight.

“I think Morales is way more dangerous as a puncher,” Makhachev said. “He puts people to sleep with damn near every shot he lands. I don’t see Topuria being as dangerous at 170 (pounds) as he is at 155 because the size is different, the weight is different, and the height is different.”

“It will be much easier for welterweights to fight Topuria. I don’t see any danger from Topuria if he comes up to 170,” he added.

There is some logic behind Makhachev’s stance. ‘El Matador’ stands at 5-foot-7 and spent most of his career competing at featherweight. Even his move to lightweight prompted questions about whether he would be outsized by naturally bigger opponents, doubts he silenced with an explosive win at UFC 317.

Still, a direct jump of two weight classes presents a different challenge altogether. The physical disparity and the way size translates into durability and punching power remain major talking points, with natural welterweights like Morales and even Carlos Prates viewed as more physically suited to the division.

Looking ahead, Topuria is widely expected to pursue a lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje at the UFC White House event in June 2026. Meanwhile, Makhachev is anticipated to make the first defense of his welterweight title after Ramadan, with Ian Garry emerging as a leading candidate.

The Irish contender recently traveled to Georgia to work with southpaw wrestlers in preparation for a potential showdown with the Russian champion. Beyond Garry, names such as Morales, Kamaru Usman, and Prates remain firmly in the title picture, ensuring that the welterweight division stays stacked with compelling contenders.