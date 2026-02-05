Ilia Topuria Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Giorgina Uzcategui, Shifts Focus to UFC White House Event

Ilia Topuria’s lightweight reign was put on hold due to personal circumstances, as the reigning 155-pound champion announced a temporary sabbatical from the UFC to focus on his impending divorce from his now ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui. In his absence, the promotion moved forward with an interim lightweight title bout between top contenders Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, a fight that saw the Arizona native emerge victorious at UFC 324.

With the highly anticipated White House card scheduled for June 14, fans have been eagerly awaiting clarity on when Topuria would return to unify the belts. That wait may finally be nearing its end. The Spaniard recently took to social media to share a positive update, fueling speculation that his comeback could be just around the corner.

Ilia Topuria Signals Imminent Return With Latest Instagram Update

For those unfamiliar, Ilia Topuria was forced to place his career on hold in November 2025, opting to sit out the first quarter of 2026 while addressing personal matters. At the time, the reigning lightweight champion claimed he was being extorted through allegations of domestic abuse.

Despite the hiatus, Topuria had already made his intentions clear, expressing a strong desire to face either Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje after capturing the vacant title at UFC 317.

In the latest update on his career, the champion took to Instagram to share training photos and videos from his gym, accompanied by the caption, “The champ is back.”

The post arrived alongside reports that Topuria’s divorce proceedings have finally been resolved. According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the case has now been dismissed, with both parties reaching a cordial settlement based on the original terms proposed by ‘El Matador’.

Moreover, Topuria is set to return to his private home gym in Madrid as he ramps up preparations for a potential main event slot at the White House card in June 2026. The undefeated star has racked up nine victories since joining the UFC in 2020, collecting post-fight bonuses in six consecutive appearances dating back to his 2022 knockout of Jai Herbert at UFC London.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilia Topuria and his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui have reached an agreement and the case has been dismissed They have signed a settlement on the terms Topuria originally offered Ilia Topuria will return to training in his private home gym in Madrid and is aiming for… pic.twitter.com/WrYnJDSF0h — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2026

After starching featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski to capture the 145-pound title at UFC 298, Topuria went on to stop another legend in Max Holloway at UFC 308 for his lone title defense. He then moved up in weight, where he claimed the lightweight crown by knocking out Charles Oliveira to cement his status as one of the sport’s most dangerous finishers.

With Gaethje now holding interim gold and widely viewed as the next challenger in line, expectations are high that Topuria could add yet another legendary name to his growing knockout resume in what would be his second defense of the 155-pound title.