Michael Chandler Shifts Focus to Max Holloway as Conor McGregor Bout Fades Ahead of UFC White House Event

If anyone understands the frustrating wait of chasing a Conor McGregor payday, it’s Michael Chandler. The veteran lightweight spent nearly two full years on the sidelines holding out for a blockbuster showdown with the Irish star after the pair served as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The bout was eventually booked for UFC 303 in June 2024, but the highly anticipated clash never materialized, leaving the Missouri native’s patience unrewarded.

Now, with a high-profile White House card set for June 2026, Chandler has once again voiced interest in securing that lucrative matchup with McGregor. However, with Dana White appearing uninterested in revisiting the booking, ‘Iron’ has shifted his attention elsewhere, setting his sights on Max Holloway and the championship hardware currently in their possession.

Michael Chandler Eyes BMF Gold, Backs Max Holloway to Reign at UFC 326

Moreover, the former three-time Bellator champion is confident about securing a spot on the White House card and appears unconcerned about who stands across from him. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler revealed that he has his sights set on Max Holloway, provided the Hawaiian standout gets his hand raised against Charles Oliveira in their BMF title clash at UFC 326 in March.

Making a bold prediction, Chandler suggested Holloway would emerge victorious, pointing to the lingering effects of Oliveira’s brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June 2025. According to Chandler, the quick turnaround into another training camp could work against the Brazilian.

He said, “I got my eye on that one, because I think Max gets the win. I think Oliveira is coming off a pretty devastating knockout and turned around real quick, jumped into another training camp. I got my eyes set on that BMF belt if Max wins, so we’ll see.”

Michael Chandler thinks Max Holloway wins at #UFC326 then they’ll fight for the BMF title at UFC White House. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/8bJ5EXdiOy — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 4, 2026

The callout carries a layer of irony. Holloway is widely viewed as being just two wins away from an undisputed title shot, while Chandler currently sits at 2–5 in his UFC run. His losses have come against elite competition, including Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira (twice), Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett, who brutalized Chandler at UFC 314 in April.

Beyond that, Chandler has not completely abandoned hope of a long-discussed clash with McGregor, despite multiple failed attempts to bring the matchup to life. The former Bellator champion remains steadfast in his belief that he has done everything right on his end.

He said, “Never has anything to do with me, I’m the most reliable, the most professional man in mixed martial arts. Maybe in the history of mixed martial arts. So, when I sign my name to a dotted line, I show up and do the work every single day.”

He added, “With that being said, there’s still some hope there that maybe that fight happens. We shall see, but we’re having some conversations. Either way, I will be on the White House lawn June 14.”

Considering Chandler’s undeniable entertainment value, he could realistically be matched against almost anyone inside the top 15. However, potential showdowns with the likes of Holloway or McGregor appear increasingly improbable at this stage of his career.