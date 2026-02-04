Jean Silva Shocks Fans by Cutting Ties With Mauricio Ruffy After UFC 325 Camp Switch

In MMA, loyalty often has an expiration date. Sooner or later, every fighter ends up looking out for themselves, and that now appears to be the case with The Fighting Nerds. The popular Brazilian team, featuring rising names like Jean Silva and Mauricio Ruffy, was once seen as a tight-knit brotherhood alongside Carlos Prates and Caio Borralho. But in recent months, subtle tensions have reportedly been building between Ruffy and the camp. Those issues seem to have finally surfaced following UFC 325.

For those unfamiliar, the Sydney event saw Ruffy earn a huge victory as he stopped Rafael Fiziev with a second-round TKO. However, the bigger story heading into the fight was his decision to conduct his entire training camp in Australia, away from The Fighting Nerds. After the win, Ruffy claimed he would continue traveling to Australia for future camps, while still planning to return to his old team. But now, it appears that the reunion may not happen after all.

Jean Silva Declares Mauricio Ruffy’s Time With The Fighting Nerds Is Over

After his major win over Arnold Allen at UFC 324 just a week before the Sydney event, Jean Silva has been making headlines once again. Recently, the Brazilian shocked the MMA world by revealing that his relationship with longtime teammate Mauricio Ruffy has effectively come to an end.

In a recent interview with Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana, the rising 145-pound contender explained why he recently unfollowed Ruffy on Instagram during the UFC 325 weekend and offered clarity on where they currently stand.

“Look, there’s a lot to explain. It’s like Ruffy over there, me over here, internal stuff. I’m not going to be the one to expose anything. What I can say is that I want distance from him, and I hope he wants the same too. If he says he loves me, that’s fine. I just hope it’s genuine.” Silva said.

When asked directly whether Ruffy could ever return to the Fighting Nerds camp, Silva didn’t hesitate with his response. “It’s over. Over!”

Jean Silva says he is no longer friends with Mauricio Ruffy 😳 “I’m not going to be the one to expose anything… Jean and Ruffy doesn’t exist anymore. It only existed in my head.” (via @laertevianamma) pic.twitter.com/9oYHM7gGWA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 4, 2026

He added, “I wish Ruffy the best. I genuinely want him to win. This kid has absurd star quality, but he has internal issues he needs to resolve. I hope he seeks help, not only him, but many athletes like me. I see a psychiatrist every week.”

The Brazilian concluded with a cold admission, “Jean Silva and Ruffy doesn’t exist anymore. Straight up. It only existed in my head.”

While the full details behind the fallout remain private, speculation has naturally begun. Some fans have wondered whether Ruffy’s growing connection with Volkanovski, the reigning champion in Silva’s own division, may have contributed to the split.

MMA fans have seen this storyline play out many times before. T.J. Dillashaw’s departure from Team Alpha Male, Jon Jones turning into a rival of Rashad Evans, and the bitter fallout between former American Top Team teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are all reminders that loyalty inside a gym doesn’t always last forever.

Caio Borralho and Bruna react to Mauricio Ruffy win! Watch our live on Kick now! pic.twitter.com/IgLLgSprOt — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) February 1, 2026

Now, it will be worth watching how Ruffy’s relationship develops with the rest of The Fighting Nerds, particularly fighters like Caio Borralho and Carlos Prates. Borralho, for example, was seen cheering on Ruffy’s UFC 325 victory in a video shared on social media, suggesting not all ties may be completely severed just yet.