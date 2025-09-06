Islam Makhachev Mocks Mauricio Ruffy After Submission Loss to Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris

The UFC Paris co-main event featured Benoit Saint-Denis and Mauricio Ruffy in a high-stakes clash for a spot in the lightweight top ten. With the card built around a Brazil vs. France theme, headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, the action more than lived up to expectations. In the co-main, #13-ranked Saint-Denis pulled off the upset, submitting Ruffy in the second round. Many believed it would be a routine win for ‘The Fighting Nerd,’ but instead the Brazilian suffered his first UFC loss. Adding to the drama, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev made it clear he wasn’t impressed by Ruffy’s performance.

Islam Makhachev Targets Mauricio Ruffy’s Weak Ground Game After UFC Paris Upset

Benoit Saint-Denis entered UFC Paris with a point to prove. After back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, he had steadied himself with a short-notice victory over Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315. This time, fighting on home soil, ‘God of War’ looked back in full force.

From the opening bell, Saint-Denis pressured Ruffy with his trademark relentlessness. Knowing the Brazilian did not have a well-tested ground game, the Frenchman made it a priority to drag the fight to the mat. He secured early takedowns and controlled much of the first round, setting the tone.

Round two played out in a similar fashion. Just past the two-minute mark, Saint-Denis took Ruffy’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke, sealing a statement submission win and halting the Brazilian’s 7-fight win streak, which included a Knockout of the Year contender at UFC 313 against King Green.

Reacting to the fight was former lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, whom Ruffy once called out for a future title fight. The Dagestani wrote in two separate tweets, of which the first was posted after the opening round. “Win or lose, Ruffy has zero grappling.”

“Train more, speak less, that’s the key to success,” the former champion stated following the fight.

The animosity stemmed from Ruffy’s admiration for Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, the Brazilian admitted that his striking style mirrors McGregor’s and boldly claimed he wanted the Irishman in his corner when he eventually defeats Makhachev, just so McGregor could stick it to longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ruffy doubled down on those comments ahead of UFC Paris, even suggesting that McGregor could secure his long-desired UFC 229 rematch with Nurmagomedov by cornering him against Makhachev in the future. Unsurprisingly, those statements didn’t sit well with the former 155lbs champion, prompting a fiery reaction. Moreover, the Irishman is busy with his Presidential campaign as of now, but a return at the UFC White House event seems to be a possibility next year.

After his loss in Paris, Ruffy will now need to return to the drawing board, particularly to strengthen the wrestling and grappling skills that were so clearly exposed.