Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho Trade Barbs Ahead of UFC Paris Showdown With a Potential Title Shot on the Line

September 2025 may not feature a numbered UFC card, but it’s stacked with three action-packed Fight Night events. And it starts with UFC Paris at the Accor Arena on September 6. Headlining the card is a potential middleweight title eliminator between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. The Brazilian has been calling out Imavov for months and has even accused him of ducking the 17-1 contender. Meanwhile, Imavov has been riding a wave of momentum after his stunning finish of former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

With an unbeaten streak in his last five fights, Imavov is making a strong case for a title shot or atleast a No. 1 contender bout. Borralho, on the other hand, is coming off a solid win against Jared Cannonier in August 2024 and even served as the backup fighter for the middleweight title clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319. As both contenders exchange verbal jabs in the lead-up to the fight, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the winner could get a shot at the Chechen star next.

Nassourdine Imavov Vows to Finish Caio Borralho in Heated Buildup to UFC Paris

Borralho and Imavov both know exactly what’s at stake, and neither man is backing down. As the Brazilian prepares to walk into enemy territory for the UFC Paris main event, he is well aware that only a statement victory will keep him ahead in the crowded middleweight title race. Speaking with SHAK MMA on YouTube, Borralho laid out his mission of dominating the Frenchman.

Whether by knockout, submission, or decision, he knows the key is making the fight impossible for the UFC to overlook: “If the fight’s not boring, I’m the next one.” As already mentioned, ‘The Fighting Nerd’ has the momentum as he recently served as the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight at UFC 319.

But with contenders like Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez looming and also set to headline UFC Vancouver in October, Borralho understands there’s no room for error. For Imavov, the math is just as straightforward: beat Borralho, and the next shot at the belt is his.

Speaking through an interpreter on Full Send MMA, Imavov confidently stated: “No one has done what I’ve done. Let’s be honest, I don’t think about big performance or whatever. I will do my job. I will win.”

While he always aims for a finish, Imavov isn’t concerned with flash: “Of course, I always enter the Octagon to have a finish, but whatever happens at the end of the day, if I have my hand raised, I will be the next contender because no one has done what I’ve done.”

The Frenchman has also admitted this fight carries a personal edge, despite Borralho framing it as “just business.” Speaking to RMC Sports Kombat, Imavov didn’t hold back. “It’s too late. Of course it’s personal… I’m going to do everything to finish this guy before the fight ends. He’s just playing a role. He’s not as calm as he pretends to be.”

Nassourdine Imavov reacts to Caio Borralho saying their fight isn’t personal: “It’s too late. Of course it’s personal… I’m going to do everything to finish this guy before the fight ends. He’s just playing a role. He’s not as calm as he pretends to be.” 😳👀 🎥… pic.twitter.com/RRYD7HpQDD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 3, 2025

Coming to the backup plan for the Chicago PPV, both Imavov and Borralho had lobbied to be the official backup for the main event. While the Frenchman was initially selected, he later withdrew from the assignment, which opened the door for Borralho to step in. That decision forced the Brazilian to endure a grueling weight cut just weeks before his scheduled clash with Imavov.

According to Imavov, that outcome was no accident. Speaking in the same interview to Full Send MMA, the Frenchman revealed the strategy behind their decision: “First, we were supposed to be the backup, and then we said we don’t want to do it anymore. We did it on purpose because we knew that his ego would take the fight, and it would be a bad thing for him.”

Nassourdine Imavov says he was originally scheduled to weigh in as backup for Chimaev vs Du Plessis but chose not to because he knew Caio Borralho would instead due to his “Ego”. Imavov says it was all part of their strategy headed into the UFC Paris main event. pic.twitter.com/yN32NNdwJn — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 2, 2025

He added, “Now, I wonder if he will be 100 percent in the fight or not. I just want the best Caio Borralho. I don’t want any excuses after this fight.” With emotions running high and the middleweight division heating up, UFC Paris could decide who gets the next shot at the 185-pound crown.