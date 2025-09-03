MMA UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Welcomes Fourth Daughter on ‘Short Notice’ Ahead of Rumored UFC 323 Title Defense

Alexander Volkanovski Welcomes Fourth Daughter on ‘Short Notice’ Ahead of Rumored UFC 323 Title Defense

IMAGO / AAP

It is safe to say Alexander Volkanovski is a blessed man. Inside the Octagon, the reigning featherweight champion is arguably the greatest in his division’s history. Outside of it, he’s a devoted family man with a support system many could only dream of. Married to his childhood sweetheart, Emma, for nearly 20 years, the Aussie legend is a proud father to three daughters named Ariana, Airlie, and Reign

Despite ignoring his family’s calls to retire after UFC 314, where he reclaimed the 145-pound crown against Diego Lopes, Volkanovski has never let his love for fatherhood take a back seat. Fans already knew during the Miami PPV build-up that the couple was expecting their fourth child later in 2025. But the moment has arrived ahead of time. Volk and Emma have officially welcomed their fourth daughter, adding another beautiful chapter to their growing family. 

Alexander Volkanovski Embraces Girl-Dad Life Again as He Welcomes Baby Riah to the Family

Volkanovski shared the joyous news on Instagram with heartfelt words and photos from the hospital. In his caption, he wrote:

“Riah Volkanovski. Born on the 2nd September at 3:48pm. 1.98kg Riah had to come a little early but is doing really well. Mummy absolutely smashed it as usual. Always so proud of how she handles it. Well done mummy. Blessed with 4 beautiful girls. #girldad”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOHt1Xjkru1/?igsh=MWNkMjBndWJndnZhag== 

The man who famously broke the ‘over 35’ curse at UFC 314 is now cradling a newborn in his arms, and the moment feels almost poetic. And as soon as the news broke out, the MMA community wasted no time flooding Volkanovski with love and congratulations after he announced the birth of his daughter.

Former opponent Yair Rodriguez, who fought Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 290, wrote: “Congratulations brother! Same bday as my mom, blessings your way!” One fan humorously referenced Volkanovski’s short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, commenting: “Coming in on short notice runs in the family, congrats champ!”

The Aussie himself replied with a playful “haha” under the comment. Veterans like Kevin Iole and Megan Olivi also sent their well-wishes, while Aussie TV star Beau Ryan added, “Congrats brother.”

NRLW star Millie Boyle, who is expecting her first child soon, commented: “Congrats guys!!! Gorgeous.” Olympic boxing medalist Harry Garside chimed in as well, writing: “Unreal mate, congratulations to the family.” For the unversed, the power couple first became parents in 2015 with the birth of Ariana, followed by Arlie in 2017 and Reign in 2023. The couple had initially planned to have three children before this year’s surprise pregnancy. 

Back in April, during an appearance on TMZ’s Big Down Under podcast, Volkanovski had joked about the unexpected addition: “Look, man, I thought I was done before the last one, right? This one caught me by surprise. But, yeah, four girls, it was a surprise, we weren’t trying.”

This joyful news comes as rumors swirl about Alexander Volkanovski’s next title defense, with reports suggesting he may face England’s Lerone Murphy at UFC 323. Murphy earned his shot in spectacular fashion, delivering a brutal spinning-back-elbow knockout against Bellator standout Aaron Pico in one of the most memorable finishes in recent memory at UFC 319. 

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Volkanovski now embracing life as a father of four, many believe the featherweight king could be entering the final chapter of his legendary, Hall of Fame-worthy career. A win in his next defense would not only further cement his legacy as arguably the greatest fighter in featherweight history but could also mark one of his last iconic moments inside the Octagon.

For now, though, the focus is on family, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Volkanovskis on welcoming another little angel to their growing family.

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

