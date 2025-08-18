Alexander Volkanovski Calls Out Lerone Murphy in Wake of UFC 319

The featherweight division finally found stability in April at UFC 314 when Alexander Volkanovski edged out Diego Lopes in a hard-fought decision. With the win, the Aussie legend became a two-time undisputed 145lbs kingpin and the first fighter over the age of 35 to claim a world title in divisions below 155 pounds. Fans will remember he claimed the Featherweight title with a TKO of Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. But as always, new challengers quickly lined up, and UFC 319 delivered some answers some big payouts.

Lerone Murphy Lined Up as a Potential December Challenger for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 323

In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy made the biggest statement of his career, knocking out Aaron Pico with a stunning spinning back elbow in the very first round. The win not only pushed Murphy’s undefeated record to 17-0, but also set him up as the clear next contender at 145 pounds.

“This sport is all about moments, and I just created one. I needed something like this. I took the fight on three weeks’ notice. I believed in myself. I knew the opportunity was there. I’m next in line. Let’s go, Volkanovski,” Murphy declared in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Volkanovski wasted no time in responding. Just hours later, the reigning featherweight champion took to X, writing: “See you in December, Lerone Murphy. Congrats.”

On his YouTube channel, Volkanovski broke down the situation further, giving Murphy his stamp of approval while also addressing another top contender. “Happy to see someone I believe deserves [a title shot], and to get a big finish like that, you have made it pretty clear. I tried making Movsar fight happen. I thought he deserved it. He did deserve it. It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be Movsar.”

ALSO READ: Dana White Weighs In on Khamzat Chimaev’s Annihilation of Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeeda_mma)

That endorsement is a huge boost for Murphy, but it spells trouble for Movsar Evloev. The Russian standout remains undefeated at 19-0 with nine UFC wins, the same number as Murphy, but his grinding, grappling-heavy style and lack of highlight-reel finishes have kept him from breaking through.

Moreover, the Russian was booked to fight Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi in a title eliminator bout. However, an injury forced him to opt out of the fight, and he wasn’t able to recover in time. Therefore, a new bout including the Englishman was booked for Chicago at UFC 319. Despite Evloev’s frustrations, the direction of the division looks clear. Dana White himself threw support behind the matchup, saying simply, “I love it,” when asked about Volkanovski vs. Murphy.

With the champ now seemingly set for a December defense at UFC 323, all eyes are on whether Lerone Murphy can do what no one else has: take the featherweight crown from one of the greatest to ever do it.

MMA Icons Share Reactions to Aaron Pico’s Devastating Defeat at UFC 319

They say one man’s gain is another man’s loss, and that couldn’t be truer than what unfolded at UFC 319. Aaron Pico, making his highly anticipated UFC debut against Lerone Murphy, suffered a brutal knockout that turned into his fourth career KO loss. A former Bellator standout with a 13-4 record, Pico was considered one of the most talented fighters to join the UFC roster.

But his first Octagon outing didn’t go as planned, and it left many, including Daniel Cormier, worried about his future. Right after the knockout, cameras quickly cut away as medical staff rushed to Pico. Viewers briefly caught a glimpse of someone trying to remove his mouthguard, but it wouldn’t come out. Cormier later explained why.

“I’m a wrestler, so I’ve known Aaron Pico since he was a little boy,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “That was a bad knockout. His teeth were clenched together. They couldn’t get the mouthguard out. That’s very concerning for Aaron Pico. He’s been knocked out now multiple times, and when he’s gotten knocked out, he’s gotten knocked out really bad. So, there’s a little concern on the Pico side,” DC added.

Despite the setback, Pico broke his silence on Sunday night, thanking his team and fans for their support while vowing to come back stronger. The 28-year-old featherweight also received a wave of encouragement from fighters, media, and supporters. Among them was former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who sent him a short but heartfelt message:

“Head up champ,” Makhachev commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Pico (@aaronpicousa)

At just 28, Pico still has plenty of time to regroup and chase greatness in the UFC. The question now is how he will rebound in a stacked featherweight division. What do you think the future holds for Pico, and who do you see leading the featherweight title picture? Share your predictions in the comments below!

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire