Usman Nurmagomedov Slams Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett UFC 324 Main Event

Many fans believe Usman Nurmagomedov is the undisputed best lightweight in the world, competing outside the UFC. Currently sitting atop the newly introduced PFL pound-for-pound rankings and reigning as the promotion’s 155lbs champion, the Dagestani standout is set to make the first defense of his title under the PFL banner this weekend. Nurmagomedov will headline PFL Dubai, where he faces Alfie Davis in the main event.

Already praised by Khabib Nurmagomedov as being on the level of elite UFC lightweights such as Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan, Usman appears unimpressed by what the UFC’s top tier has to offer. That sentiment became increasingly clear following UFC 324, as Nurmagomedov openly criticized the event’s main event matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje on the promotion’s debut Paramount+ card.

Usman Nurmagomedov Claims He Would Make Easy Work of UFC’s Top Lightweights

As UFC 324 unfolded in Las Vegas, Justin Gaethje made history by becoming the only two-time interim lightweight champion in company history, overwhelming Paddy Pimblett in a five-round war. While the bout was widely praised for its entertainment value, Usman Nurmagomedov was left thoroughly unimpressed and confident he would make short work of either man.

Ahead of his February 7th PFL title defense, the Dagestani contender delivered a scathing assessment of the UFC’s top lightweight offering. Speaking during a media scrum uploaded to YouTube by Ushatayka, Nurmagomedov dismissed the skill level on display in the UFC 324 main event.

“I think it would’ve ended early 100 percent, against either of them,” Nurmagomedov said regarding a potential matchup with Gaethje or Pimblett.

He added, “The way they fought, I don’t know, it looked like two drunk guys fighting. I’ve never even considered Pimblett a top-10 UFC fighter.”

The comments continue a trend of bold claims from Nurmagomedov, who previously stirred backlash by stating that his resume at 155 pounds surpasses that of reigning champion Ilia Topuria. In 2025, the Dagestani fought twice under the PFL banner, earning victories in both outings against Paul Hughes. Before that, he defeated Alexander Shabliy in his final appearance with Bellator.

If Nurmagomedov can get past Alfie Davis this Saturday, speculation surrounding a long-awaited UFC debut is likely to reach new heights. For now, however, the 20-0-1 lightweight maintains that he is content competing in the PFL. Still, with his contract nearing its final fights, the door may soon open for Dana White and company to make a move.

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has already made it clear that any potential transition to the UFC would need to come with proper compensation, stressing that Nurmagomedov would not accept a pay cut, much like Kayla Harrison did not.