Usman Nurmagomedov Downplays Ilia Topuria and Declares Himself the Superior Lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp is stacked with world-class fighters, and while Islam Makhachev ruled the UFC lightweight division for three years with a record-breaking four title defenses, Usman Nurmagomedov has been making his mark as the lightweight king of the PFL. For years, fans have debated who truly holds the title of the best 155-pound fighter in the world. And Nurmagomedov has consistently given that nod to Makhachev, staying out of the Octagon spotlight to let his teammate’s reign shine.

However, with Makhachev now vacating the lightweight crown to chase a second belt at welterweight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, the landscape has shifted. The vacant 155-pound title was claimed by Ilia Topuria, who knocked out Charles Oliveira to secure the belt. And while Nurmagomedov may regard Makhachev as the true king of the lightweight division, he doesn’t share that same respect for Topuria.

Usman Nurmagomedov Sidelines Ilia Topuria by Questioning His 155lbs Resume

Speaking to MMA Fighting about Makhachev’s legacy at 155 pounds, Nurmagomedov made it clear that he still sees his teammate as the true king of the division. “I don’t want to put myself [at top] in lightweight because Islam is still in lightweight. He’s not moving. After he [moves], then we’ll see.”

Now, with Makhachev moving to welterweight, the vacant lightweight throne has been claimed by Topuria, who made history during International Fight Week by becoming the first undefeated two-division champion. Still, Nurmagomedov isn’t convinced Topuria has done enough to deserve being called the best lightweight in the world.

His argument is based on the fact that Topuria has only two fights at 155 pounds, one in 2022 against Jai Herbert and another against Oliveira at UFC 317, with the rest of his success coming at featherweight.

“Come on, Ilia Topuria, how he can be lightweight No. 1 in the world? He cannot be,” Nurmagomedov said. “He did only one fight. I have 19 fights in lightweight [division]. I beat former champions. I beat champions. I think my resume is better than him. How many fights does he have? 14? I have 14 finishes in my career.”

ALSO READ: Alexander Volkanovski Names Prime Featherweight Conor McGregor as His Dream Matchup

Usman Nurmagomedov claims he has a better lightweight resume than Ilia Topuria and says he’ll become the best lightweight if he beats Paul Hughes in the rematch. (via @MMAFighting ) pic.twitter.com/fFbnPCmYU9 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 3, 2025

Despite his criticism, the Dagestani star admits that joining the UFC and challenging Topuria is on his radar. For now, though, his focus is locked on his highly anticipated PFL lightweight title rematch against Paul Hughes on October 3 in Dubai.

The first fight was razor-close, with some even scoring it in favor of the Irishman, something Nurmagomedov attributes to not being at full strength. This time, he plans on leaving no doubt.

“After I finish this guy, I will call myself the best lightweight,” Nurmagomedov said. It is a bold claim, especially considering what Topuria has accomplished since joining the UFC. Knocking out all-timers like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in a row has cemented him at the top of nearly every list.

On top of that, the Spaniard now holds the title of #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, a spot he took from none other than Islam Makhachev. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Topuria back in action until 2025.

Both Ilia and Aleksandre Topuria have often said that when one brother has a fight scheduled, the other steps back, as they each play crucial roles in each other’s camps and preparation. With Aleksandre set to face Bekzat Almakhan on November 22 at UFC Qatar, and a standard training camp spanning roughly three months, it’s almost certain that Ilia will sit out UFC 323 and the rest of the year.