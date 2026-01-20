Counting Down Justin Gaethje’s Wins in the UFC

As Justin Gaethje prepares to step back into the Octagon against Paddy Pimblett at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, the spotlight is once again firmly fixed on one of the most violent and entertaining fighters the UFC has ever seen.

With interest in the Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje odds heating up, now feels like the perfect time to revisit the standout victories that have defined Gaethje's remarkable UFC career.

Ahead of his interim lightweight title clash, here’s a look back at the wins that cemented ‘The Highlight’ as must-watch television.

Justin Gaethje: Best Wins in the Octagon

James Vick – KO (punches)

After a brutal introduction to UFC life that saw him lose thrilling wars to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje needed a statement win—and he delivered it emphatically against James Vick.

Headlining a Fight Night card at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gaethje wasted little time. A perfectly timed right hand sent Vick crashing to the canvas, where a barrage of follow-up punches brought a swift first-round stoppage. The performance earned Gaethje a Performance of the Night bonus and marked the beginning of his fearsome knockout streak.

Edson Barboza – KO (punch)

Gaethje’s fourth UFC appearance came against one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, Edson Barboza, and it produced instant fireworks. Fighting at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Gaethje marched forward from the opening bell, absorbing punishment before unleashing a devastating punch that flattened Barboza in the first round.

The bout was awarded Fight of the Night, further reinforcing Gaethje’s reputation as a fighter incapable of being involved in a dull contest.

Donald Cerrone – TKO (punches)

September 2019 saw Gaethje face veteran favourite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Vancouver, and the result was another ruthless display. From the first bell, Gaethje applied relentless pressure, backing Cerrone up before landing a heavy right hand that sent him to the mat. A flurry of ground strikes followed, forcing the referee to step in during the opening round.

It was Gaethje’s third successive first-round stoppage and another reminder of his terrifying finishing ability.

Tony Ferguson – TKO (punch)

Gaethje’s most significant UFC victory came at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, against Tony Ferguson. Riding a 12-fight win streak, Ferguson entered the bout as one of the most feared lightweights on the planet.

What followed was a five-round masterclass in controlled violence. Gaethje picked Ferguson apart with crisp boxing and brutal leg kicks before finally stopping the fight late in the fifth round.

The win not only ended Ferguson's legendary run but also earned Gaethje the interim lightweight title—his crowning achievement at that point in his career.

Dustin Poirier – KO (head kick)

In July 2023, Gaethje completed the perfect redemption arc against long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City. Having lost their first meeting earlier in his UFC career, Gaethje evened the score in spectacular fashion. A sudden, perfectly placed head kick in the second round knocked Poirier out cold.

The victory earned Gaethje another Performance of the Night bonus and saw him claim the symbolic UFC ‘BMF’ title, adding yet another iconic moment to his highlight reel.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire