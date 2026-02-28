Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg Headlines UFC 327 for Vacant 205lbs Title As Alex Pereira Targets Heavyweight Run

It appears that Alex Pereira’s long-awaited dream of becoming a three-division UFC champion may finally be within reach. The Brazilian has officially vacated the light heavyweight title he reclaimed at UFC 320, where he brutally knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in under 80 seconds.

With the championship now vacant, top contenders Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg will battle for the belt in the main event of UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11. The announcement was made by UFC CEO Dana White during an Instagram Live session, where he also revealed that more details regarding the highly anticipated UFC event scheduled at the White House will be shared later this week.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria and Jake Paul Trade Heated Barbs Over Boxing Skills and UFC Fighter Pay

Prochazka, a former champion, will be looking to reclaim the title and become a two-time light heavyweight king. The Czech star first captured the belt in 2022 at UFC 275 with a dramatic submission win over Glover Teixeira. However, he was later forced to vacate the title due to a severe shoulder injury.

Since returning, Prochazka has attempted to reclaim the belt twice but came up short both times against Pereira, suffering brutal knockout losses at UFC 295 and UFC 303. Despite those setbacks, Prochazka enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign.

He bounced back with TKO victories over former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, the same night Pereira reclaimed the 205-pound crown.

On the other hand, Ulberg enters the title fight riding a nine-fight winning streak since dropping his promotional debut in 2021. The New Zealander was last seen in September when he stopped Dominick Reyes in the first round of their main event bout, following an impressive win over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London.

As for Pereira, his pursuit of the heavyweight title could see him face Ciryl Gane, especially with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined. The Englishman is recovering after suffering eye injuries during his bout with Gane at UFC 321, where an accidental eye poke forced him to undergo double eye surgery.

The remainder of the UFC 327 card has also been revealed. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Joshua Van will defend his newly won title against Tatsuro Taira. Other notable matchups on the card include Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres, Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico, and Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics.

This card is VIOLENT! 🤯 The #UFC327 card is LOCKED IN for Miami! [ LIVE SAT APR 11 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/gPcAkCyzJ2 — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2026

Additional bouts feature Azamat Murzakanov taking on Paulo Costa in Costa’s light heavyweight debut, Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit, Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown, and Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez. Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum has stepped in on short notice to replace Kyle Daukaus and will face Vicente Luque on the card.