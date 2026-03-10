Francis Ngannou Backs Jon Jones in UFC Standoff, Says Promotion Should ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’

When Dana White officially unveiled the lineup for the historic White House card during the UFC 326 broadcast, fans were thrilled to see both Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira featured in championship bouts. ‘Poatan’ is set to pursue history by moving up to the heavyweight division in hopes of becoming the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion, taking on Ciryl Gane for the interim 265-pound title in the absence of reigning heavyweight king Tom Aspinall. However, fans quickly noticed the absence of Jon Jones from the landmark card, with many expecting the former heavyweight champion to face Pereira instead of Gane.

Addressing the speculation, White gave a blunt response, insisting that Jones was never in contention for the Freedom 250 event and suggesting the former champion is essentially retired. Jones has since pushed back at those remarks, even going as far as requesting his release from the promotion if the UFC boss truly believes his career is over. Now, White’s archnemesis, Francis Ngannou, has stepped forward to publicly support the former champion amid the growing controversy.

Francis Ngannou Open to Mega-Fight With Jon Jones Outside the UFC

For the unversed, Dana White revealed during the UFC 326 post-fight press conference that Jon Jones was never considered for the White House card. The UFC CEO cited Jones’ severe arthritis issues in his hips, along with reliability concerns following his last-minute withdrawal from the planned heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall last year.

White went even further, suggesting that Jones’ time with the promotion is effectively over. Jones quickly fired back with a lengthy statement on social media, with one excerpt drawing particular attention. He wrote, “If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games.”

Now, Francis Ngannou has publicly come out in support of Jones. The two were once expected to clash for the heavyweight title and Jones’ 265lbs debut during Ngannou’s reign, though the bout never materialized due to failed negotiations. Despite their past rivalry, Ngannou now believes Jones’ financial demands are justified and that the promotion should do everything possible to meet them.

Taking to X, Ngannou wrote, “Watching this story unfold yesterday was very interesting. I have lots to say, but for now, Jonny boy, if you manage to get your freedom, then let me know. You deserve that $30M+ after everything you’ve done for the sport, and they should be rolling out the RED CARPET for you.”

Watching this story unfold yesterday was very interesting. I have lots to say, but for now, Jonny boy, if you manage to get your freedom, then let me know. You deserve that $30M+ after everything you’ve done for the sport, and they should be rolling out the RED CARPET for you. https://t.co/K0WdvlURUs — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 10, 2026

If Jones is truly finished with the UFC, fans could potentially see him face Ngannou outside the Octagon. After all, the Cameroonian had his own contentious exit from the promotion, ultimately parting ways with the company in January 2023 after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Ngannou later signed with the PFL on a deal that allowed him to pursue boxing opportunities. He went on to face heavyweight boxing stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua before returning to MMA in October 2024. In that bout, he knocked out Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

Ngannou has since parted ways with the PFL and is now scheduled to face Philipe Lins under the Most Valuable Promotions banner. The fight will serve as the co-main event for the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Netflix-streamed event on May 16.