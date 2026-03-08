Jon Jones Breaks Silence After Dana White Says He Was Never in White House Card Plans

When Dana White officially unveiled the UFC White House lineup during the UFC 326 broadcast, fans were thrilled to see both Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira featured in championship bouts on the same historic card. For the unversed, Topuria is set to return in the main event to unify the lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, Pereira will look to make history as he moves up to heavyweight to pursue his dream of becoming the first-ever three-division UFC champion, facing Ciryl Gane for the interim 265-pound title in the absence of reigning champion Tom Aspinall.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of Jon Jones, with many expecting the former heavyweight champion to be booked against Pereira instead of Gane. Addressing the speculation, White offered a blunt response, stating that Jones was never in contention for the Freedom 250 card and is effectively retired. Jones has since fired back at the UFC boss on social media, delivering a fiery response that has quickly sparked debate among fans.

Jon Jones Responds to Dana White’s Retirement Announcement in Now-Deleted Posts

During the UFC 326 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked whether Jon Jones had ever been considered for the June 14 Freedom 250 supercard. The UFC boss delivered a blunt response, explaining that Jones was never truly in contention due to ongoing health concerns and the strained relationship between the two sides following the failed negotiations surrounding the unification fight with Tom Aspinall in late 2025.

White said, “Never, ever, ever, which I told you, guys, 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House.”

White also referenced a viral backstage clip that surfaced from the DBX 5 event, where Jones was seen speaking with Joaquin Buckley and discussing the condition of his hips, laced with severe arthritis that made him eligible for replacement surgery. According to White, the footage added to concerns regarding the former champion’s health.

White cited those health issues and said, “First of all, I’ve told you why I wouldn’t do it, and No. 2, some guy with Meta glasses on filmed him talking about his hips, that his hips are so bad, and I don’t know if you guys saw that flag football game where he can barely run. Jon Jones, he retired because of his hips. He’s got arthritis in his hips, apparently doctors say he should have hip replacements.”

However, Jones had recently told fans during a public appearance that he was still in negotiations with the UFC about potentially fighting on the historic card. White took particular exception to that claim and its timing.

He clarified and said, “The Jon Jones thing is bullsh*t. I’m not saying they weren’t talking to Jon Jones, and that Jon Jones wasn’t interested in the fight. What was even crazier was Jon Jones came out and was like, ‘I’m in negotiations right now for the White House card,’ after I had already sent a text to his lawyer saying, ‘Never going to happen ever.”

Shortly after White’s remarks circulated online, Jones took to X to voice his frustration in a series of now-deleted posts, appearing stunned by the suggestion that he was effectively done with the UFC.

Jones wrote, “I’m released from the UFC?!” he first posted. “Let’s go!” he continued. At this point, it remains unclear whether Jones has actually been released from his UFC contract, though such a move appears unlikely even if he never competes in the promotion again.

“I’ll be the fall guy,” the former champion said as he reacted to White’s comments. “If I would prove (White) wrong, would I be wrong?” Jones asked in another post. “Or would I be the bigger man by remaining silent?” he continued.

White had maintained that Jones was never considered for the card, a claim the former champion appeared to dispute. “Sure. Make this make sense. So all of this negotiating was complete bullshit, is that what you want me to agree to publicly?” Jones asked.

White also stated that the 38-year-old is effectively retired and that his run in the UFC has come to an end. The remarks seemingly struck a nerve with Jones, who admitted he was still processing the situation.

He said, “Man, how fucking painful. Laying in bed, wrapping my head around this perception. All I can think is how fucking painful. And then the other half of me is like, is it really though?”

Despite the controversy, the historic White House event will still feature a six-fight lineup headlined by two title bouts. As already stated, Ilia Topuria will face Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight title, while Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship.

The rest of the card includes Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Steve Garcia vs. Diego Lopes.