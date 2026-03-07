Francis Ngannou Breaks Silence on Fighting Future After Shocking PFL Exit

It appears the hype surrounding Francis Ngannou may finally be beginning to fade. After a lengthy and highly publicized contract dispute with the UFC that resulted in his release in January 2023, the Cameroonian powerhouse signed with the PFL later that same year. Ngannou’s departure from the UFC was one of the most dramatic exits in recent MMA history. Despite leaving the promotion as the reigning heavyweight champion, he spent nearly a year on the sidelines before officially becoming a free agent in early 2023. His eventual deal with the PFL was widely viewed as a major victory for both sides, largely because it granted Ngannou the freedom to pursue boxing opportunities while continuing to compete in MMA.

However, expectations surrounding his tenure with the promotion ultimately went unfulfilled. Ngannou fought just once under the PFL banner, scoring a dominant knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in October 2024. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the PFL has confirmed that Ngannou has parted ways with the organization. Following the announcement, the former UFC heavyweight champion has finally spoken about his future, offering his first insight into what may come next in the latest chapter of his combat sports journey.

Francis Ngannou Plans MMA Return Despite PFL Departure

The PFL issued a statement after Ngannou’s release, “The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou. We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career. The PFL remains focused on recruiting and signing the best athletes in the sport while continuing to deliver world-class competition for fans around the globe.”

A few hours after his departure was announced, Ngannou addressed his combat sports future for the first time while speaking to TMZ. Despite the split, the former UFC heavyweight champion made it clear that he is not finished with MMA and still plans to return to the cage.

BREAKING: The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou. pic.twitter.com/aK2Di1DCZ5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 6, 2026

“Yes, of course,” Ngannou responded when asked whether he has plans to compete in MMA again. The 39-year-old is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak in MMA, with six of those victories coming by knockout.

As mentioned above, Ngannou signed what the promotion described as a strategic partnership with the PFL in May 2023 after leaving the UFC and vacating the heavyweight title. The agreement reportedly included an equity stake in the company along with a leadership role within the organization.

At the time, then-CEO Peter Murray announced that Ngannou would serve on the PFL’s advisory board for athletes and act as chairman of PFL Africa. While Ngannou’s arrival generated significant attention for the promotion and helped accelerate the launch of PFL Africa, much of the spotlight during that period came from his ventures in boxing.

His contract allowed him to pursue opportunities outside MMA, which led to lucrative matchups with heavyweight boxing stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The Cameroonian Ngannou faced Fury in a boxing bout in October 2023. Although he ultimately lost the fight, he stunned the boxing world by scoring a knockdown against the former heavyweight champion.

The performance earned him a No. 10 ranking in the heavyweight division by the WBC. However, his next boxing outing ended in a knockout loss to Joshua in early 2024. Later that year, Ngannou returned to MMA and scored a dominant knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in October.

Reports at the time indicated that Ngannou’s contract with the PFL could include up to three fights and guaranteed him seven figures per bout, along with the ability to bring in his own sponsors. As part of the deal, Ngannou also revealed that his MMA opponents in the PFL would be guaranteed a purse of at least $2 million.

Ngannou’s exit from the UFC had previously been marked by a prolonged and public dispute with company CEO Dana White. The Cameroonian star sought a new contract that would allow him to pursue boxing while also advocating for better fighter benefits, including health insurance. White later claimed that Ngannou had turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history.

After Ngannou left the promotion, White stated that the former champion would not be welcomed back to the UFC and has frequently criticized both Ngannou and the negotiations that led to his departure. Ngannou’s final appearance in the UFC came in January 2022 at UFC 270, when he unified the heavyweight title with a victory over former training partner Ciryl Gane.

A long-standing knee injury required surgery soon after, keeping him sidelined while contract talks with the UFC stalled and eventually collapsed, paving the way for his move to the PFL. Now a free agent once again, attention will inevitably turn to where Ngannou’s combat sports journey leads next.