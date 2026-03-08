UFC 326 Results: MMA World Reacts to Charles Oliveira’s Grappling Masterclass Against Max Holloway

It seemed as if Khamzat Chimaev had taken over the body of Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. At least that’s what many MMA fans felt after the Brazilian delivered a suffocating performance against Max Holloway to capture the BMF title. Oliveira dominated the fight across five rounds, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory with scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 50-45. While the grappling showcase was undeniably impressive, it was far from what many expected in a BMF title fight. Fans anticipated a striking war between two of the sport’s most dangerous stand-up fighters, but the contest quickly turned into a nightmare for the Hawaiian star.

Holloway was taken down in every round and controlled on the ground for more than 20 minutes of the fight. Entering the bout as the underdog, Oliveira flipped the script with relentless wrestling and smothering top control, repeatedly dragging Holloway to the canvas and neutralizing his striking entirely. If the former 145lbs kingpin had a game plan heading into the fight, he never seemed to make it past the first gear.

UFC Fighters Share Mixed Reactions to Charles Oliveira Beating Max Holloway for BMF Title

The fight initially opened on the feet with Oliveira landing a couple of stiff leg kicks while Holloway responded with a sharp series of jabs. Moments later, Oliveira quickly closed the distance, secured a body lock, and effortlessly tossed Holloway to the canvas. This led Holloway to spend nearly the entire opening round in a nightmare scenario, trapped beneath the clutches of Oliveira.

The Brazilian wasted no time hunting for a finish, constantly threatening submissions, but Holloway’s composure and defensive awareness allowed him to survive the early onslaught. It was one of those rounds where domination was clear, even if the finish remained just out of reach.

Both Holloway and Oliveira have built reputations throughout their careers for igniting crowds with action-packed fights. But this bout took a very different turn as constant groundwork prompted boos from sections of the crowd.

From there, Oliveira was clinical. He advanced position with patience, and when Holloway attempted to scramble back to his feet, the Brazilian smoothly transitioned to his back. As Oliveira hunted for a rear-naked choke, Holloway was forced into survival mode with both lightweights tangled along the cage.

Despite Oliveira’s constant submission threats, Holloway remained remarkably calm, even smiling at times as he defended while the clock ticked down in the opening round. When the fight restarted, Holloway again tried to establish his jab, but Oliveira wasted little time securing another takedown.

Oliveira mixed his submission attempts with punishing offense, dropping sharp elbows from top position as Holloway struggled to create space. The Brazilian continued his relentless attack after another takedown, eventually advancing to mount and raining down more elbows on the Hawaiian.

Although the former featherweight champion managed to land a few strikes and even briefly scored a takedown of his own, the pattern repeated itself. Another grappling exchange saw Holloway momentarily land on top, but Oliveira immediately snatched a leg and worked his way into a reversal.

When Holloway tried to scramble to his feet late in the fight in hopes of mounting a comeback, Oliveira refused to let him go. Within seconds, the Brazilian was back in control on top.

Oliveira’s 20:46 minutes of control time were overwhelming as he shut down nearly every avenue of offense for Holloway before the final horn sounded. Despite the decisive victory, however, the highly anticipated rematch between Oliveira and Holloway ultimately failed to live up to the expectations surrounding it, leaving many across the MMA world unimpressed when the UFC 326 main event came to an end.

Boring Mother Fuckers — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 8, 2026

DC on max on top “he should stall” lol. He should have elbowed all the open targets. payback. “Stall” lol fuck off. Shockingly bad fight. I am shocked. Charles is a little Charlie ahahaha very bad Charles very bad. Hang your head bad. Good luck. Dont crown that belt. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2026

This was crazy highlight fight 😂 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 8, 2026

Hate to say it but this isn’t what the bmf is about 😒 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 8, 2026

Too many casuals “This suppose be a BMF” shut up! DOMINATION BY @CharlesDoBronxs this is MMA — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 8, 2026

I thought this was BMF belt. — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) March 8, 2026

GMF Championship ! G is for grappling 😂😂😂 #UFC326 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 8, 2026

Smh 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 8, 2026

Conor ain’t taking this fight … Michael Chandler still got a chance — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 8, 2026

BMF or let’s just roll on the ground the whole time — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 8, 2026

Better Watch zuffa boxing — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 8, 2026

Ok a little striking would be fun — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) March 8, 2026

Was expecting more from the card tbh😅 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 8, 2026

UFC 326 Full Fight Results: Every Winner from the Card

Charles Oliveira def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – to win BMF title

Caio Borralho def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Michael Johnson via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:53

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brunno Ferreira via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:47

Cody Garbrandt def. Xiao Long via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27)

Donte Johnson def. Cody Brundage via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alberto Montes def. Ricky Turcios via submission (Anaconda choke) – Round 2, 0:40

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Su Mudaerji def. Jesus Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:42