Francis Ngannou Returns to the Cage as Co-Main Event of MVP’s Debut MMA Card

The MMA world was stunned this week when Francis Ngannou and the PFL parted ways after a three-year partnership. The Cameroonian powerhouse had already made headlines with his controversial exit from the UFC in January 2023, and his subsequent deal with the PFL was widely viewed as a major win for both sides. The agreement allowed Ngannou the freedom to pursue high-profile boxing opportunities while still competing in MMA, leading to blockbuster matchups against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, with Ngannou having now parted ways with two of the biggest MMA promotions in the world, many fans began to doubt whether he would ever step inside the cage again. Those doubts have now been put to rest, as it has been confirmed that the Cameroonian will return as the co-main event on Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions debut MMA card.

Francis Ngannou Draws Philipe Lins for Five-Round Clash on MVP’s May 16 Event

On Monday, Most Valuable Promotions announced that Francis Ngannou will compete on the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in California. The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to face Brazilian veteran Philipe Lins in a five-round heavyweight bout that will serve as the co-main event.

The event will stream live on Netflix, with the fight contested under the Unified Rules of MMA across five five-minute rounds using 4oz gloves inside a hexagon cage. The matchup will mark Ngannou’s first MMA appearance since October 2024, when he stopped Renan Ferreira in the first round to capture the PFL Heavyweight Championship.

In an explosive statement, the former UFC champion said, “While the world was busy talking, I was busy evolving. Silence shouldn’t be mistaken for absence-it’s the sound of a predator closing the distance. Stepping back into the cage isn’t just a return; it’s a reclamation. My return to MMA demanded a stage that matched the scale of my ambition, and partnering with MVP to bring this event to Netflix ensures the entire world is watching.”

He further added, “I am ready for this new chapter, and I cannot wait to entertain my fans again and remind the world exactly who I am and what I am capable of delivering on a highest stage. #TheComeBack”

As stated already, the announcement of Ngannou’s MMA return comes just days after he parted ways with the PFL, which he joined in 2023 under a unique agreement that allowed him to pursue boxing while also serving as chairman of the promotion’s PFL Africa division.

During his time with the PFL, Ngannou fought once in MMA against Ferreira and stepped into the boxing ring twice, pulling off an impressive outing against Tyson Fury in 2023 before suffering a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in 2024.

While Ngannou has not competed since October 2024, Lins has also been inactive since March 2024, when he ended his run in the UFC with his fourth consecutive victory. The 40-year-old initially went 0–2 at heavyweight before revitalizing his career by dropping down to light heavyweight.

Lins last fought as a 205-pounder in the UFC, putting together a four-fight winning streak from 2022 to 2024 before being released by the promotion in March 2024. Earlier in his career, he captured the 2018 PFL Heavyweight Tournament, though he has not competed at heavyweight in nearly six years.