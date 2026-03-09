Dana White Denies Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev Was Ever Booked for UFC White House Event

During the UFC 326 broadcast, Dana White unveiled the highly anticipated White House card, officially titled UFC Freedom 250. The event will be headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between reigning champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. While many fans welcomed the matchup between two of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists set for June 14, a section of the MMA community had expected an even bigger clash with Topuria facing former 155lbs and current welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. Adding fuel to the speculation, Spanish media outlets reported that the original plan for the White House card was a showdown between Topuria and Makhachev, claiming the fight was canceled at the last minute.

The narrative gained further traction after White mentioned during a stream with Nina Marie Daniele at a Power Slap event that a fight scheduled for the White House card had fallen through at the last minute. The speculation intensified when Gaethje revealed that he was only informed about his fight on Friday night, prompting fans to connect the dots and assume the canceled bout involved Topuria and Makhachev. However, the UFC CEO has since firmly dismissed those reports.

Dana White Says Ilia Topuria Joined White House Card Late, Islam Makhachev Sidelined With Hand Injury

During the Zuffa Boxing 4 post-fight press conference, Dana White firmly rejected claims that Ilia Topuria was ever scheduled to face Islam Makhachev on the upcoming White House card.

He said, “That’s not true. That is true [Justin Gaethje wasn’t originally on the card]. It was never Islam versus Topuria. Don’t worry about what fights are being made. We announced which ones are made and which ones will be happening.”

White also clarified that the much-discussed moment involving UFC matchmakers Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, and Sean Shelby during the UFC 326 weigh-ins had nothing to do with the White House event.

🚨 Dana White says Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev is NOT the White House fight that fell out on Friday night He also says Ilia Topuria originally wasn’t supposed to be on the card either, and Islam Makhachev is currently recovering from a hand injury “That’s not true. It was… https://t.co/HRP5xem7gG pic.twitter.com/8eXOvQ3uaK — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2026

White added, “I told you there were some weird circumstances as the reason that fight fell out. And it wasn’t up on stage with Mick, Hunter, and Sean, it was at Power Slap that the fight fell apart that night, and then all the boys went back to the office and literally were there until 9 am.”

In another surprise revelation, White explained that Topuria himself was not originally scheduled to appear on the White House card either. He said, “And that’s how Gaethje ended up on the card. And Topuria wasn’t originally supposed to be on the card either, so he got the call too.”

White reiterated that while a fight did fall apart during the matchmaking process, it had nothing to do with a potential Topuria vs. Makhachev booking. Instead, both Topuria and Justin Gaethje ultimately ended up being late additions to the event.

As for Makhachev, the reigning welterweight champion is currently observing Ramadan and dealing with an injury that could delay his return to competition. White said about Makhachev, “He’s got some hand issues. I know that. I don’t know how serious the hand issues are or how long that will keep him out, but he’s injured.”

The UFC White House card is officially SET 🥊 Ilia Topuria will face Justin Gaethje to headline the event 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/9Xne7KvvG7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2026

The current White House card is set to be headlined by the aforementioned lightweight title unification bout between Topuria and Gaethje. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira will move up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall still recovering from double eye surgery.

The rest of the lineup also features several notable matchups. Sean O’Malley is scheduled to face Aiemann Zahabi, while Mauricio Ruffy will take on Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, Bo Nickal is also set to battle Kyle Daukaus, and the main card will open with a compelling featherweight clash between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia.