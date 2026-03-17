Ronda Rousey Escalates Feud With UFC, Takes Aim at CBO Hunter Campbell

It looks like Ronda Rousey’s feud with the UFC is only heating up. As the former women’s bantamweight champion gears up for her long-awaited return to the cage against Gina Carano on May 16, she’s making sure her voice is heard, taking repeated shots at her former employer. For those catching up, Rousey is set to compete in MMA for the first time since 2016, headlining Most Valuable Promotions’s debut MMA event on Netflix. Standing across from her will be Carano, who is also ending a lengthy hiatus, returning to action for the first time since 2009.

The card itself is quickly shaping into a blockbuster. Francis Ngannou is slated to make his MMA comeback in the co-main event against Brazilian veteran Philipe Lins. Meanwhile, fan favorites Nate Diaz and Mike Perry are also set to clash on the same card, adding even more intrigue. Amid all the buzz, Rousey has continued her war of words by aiming at UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell on social media, further escalating tensions with the promotion she once helped define.

Ronda Rousey Takes Swipe at UFC After MVP Lands Nate Diaz and Mike Perry’s MMA Returns

In another blockbuster announcement, Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the long-awaited MMA returns of Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, who are set to compete in a five-round welterweight contest at the Rousey vs. Carano event on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Following the official announcement, Ronda Rousey took to social media to celebrate the addition, while also firing shots at Hunter Campbell.

Rousey wrote on X, “Welcome to the revolution @NateDiaz209 @PlatinumPerry!!. It’s the FIGHTERS vs the establishment – and we’re gunna win! May 16th only on @netflix. “P.S. #HunterCampbell pissed off the wrong btch, I’m coming for your job motherfucker.”

Welcome to the revolution @NateDiaz209 @PlatinumPerry !!

It’s the FIGHTERS vs the establishment – and we’re gunna win! May 16th only on @netflix P.S. #HunterCampbell pissed off the wrong bitch, I’m coming for your job motherfucker🖕🏼😎🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/IPklXY1mwY — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 16, 2026

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Campbell, who oversees a large portion of fight negotiations within the UFC, was reportedly involved in discussions regarding Rousey’s potential return before talks ultimately fell apart and she aligned with MVP.

Reports now suggest Rousey could be eyeing a future promoter role herself following her comeback bout against Carano. While the situation surrounding her split with the UFC remains contentious, it is worth noting that she had been in negotiations with the promotion before things went south.

Since then, the former 135-pound queen has been openly critical of the UFC, claiming the organization is no longer putting on the best fights in the sport. Rousey has also taken aim at the UFC’s much-talked-about White House card scheduled for June 14, publicly criticizing its quality.

During the first press conference for her fight with Carano, she claimed even Dana White “knows the White House card sucks,” and went as far as calling him a plain employee of the company.

Adding another layer to the rivalry, the former WWE star recently appeared in AEW, assisting her real-life friend Marina Shafir after a match involving Toni Storm, a move many see as yet another indirect jab at UFC leadership. Notably, both the UFC and WWE operate under TKO Group Holdings, which was formed following the multi-billion-dollar merger completed in 2023.