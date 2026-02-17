Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano Anchor MVP’s First MMA Superfight on Netflix

Anything truly can happen in MMA, as few could have imagined a scenario where two of women’s combat sports’ biggest trailblazers would return to settle unfinished business inside the cage. Yet in a stunning development, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are set to come out of retirement after more than a decade to face off in a blockbuster mixed martial arts showdown. Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday that the iconic pair will headline a historic superfight on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with the event streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The bout will serve as the main event of the first live MMA card broadcast on the platform. Rousey vs. Carano is expected to be contested as a five-round featherweight clash at 145 pounds, with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions overseeing what is being billed as a landmark night for the sport and a rare meeting between two pioneers who helped shape women’s MMA.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano’s End Retirement for Historic Return to the Cage!

Reacting to the announcement, Ronda Rousey said, “Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!”

She added, “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix.”

The first UFC women’s bantamweight champion concluded with, “This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future. More to come… much more.”

Surreal moment. I started taking judo because of Ronda Rousey. Now I get to work with her and Gina Carano to bring MMA to Netflix. Here we go…@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/zphmZM47kO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Carano reacted and said, “Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us.”

The 43-year-old star added, “She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome.”

She concluded with, “This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

Fans are well aware that Rousey last competed inside the Octagon at UFC 207, suffering a devastating loss to Amanda Nunes, after previously dropping her first career defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193. ‘Rowdy’ now returns after nearly a decade away from MMA, following a run in WWE.

Apart from this, Rousey is widely credited with helping usher women into the Ultimate Fighting Championship, playing a pivotal role in CEO Dana White opening the door for female fighters.

After capturing the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title in 2012, Rousey (12–2) brought her belt into the UFC and defended it six consecutive times from 2013 to 2015, becoming one of the sport’s biggest global stars.

Meanwhile, Carano was the face of women’s MMA even before the Rousey era. In 2007, she and Julie Kedzie competed in the first women’s fight ever televised on Showtime. Two years later, Carano (7–1) made history again when she faced Cris Cyborg in the first women’s bout to headline a major MMA event, losing via first-round TKO in their lightweight championship fight.

Carano has been out of the cage since that lone professional defeat under the Strikeforce banner in August 2009. She subsequently transitioned into acting, appearing in major franchises including Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios projects, and the Star Wars universe, among others.