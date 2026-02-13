Mikey Musumeci Targets Arman Tsarukyan After the Armenian’s Reported Grappling Challenge to Tom Hardy

While Arman Tsarukyan has competed just once in the UFC over the past 20-plus months, the Armenian standout has stayed busy outside the Octagon, taking on seasoned names like Benson Henderson and Lance Palmer in high-profile grappling matches. And those side ventures don’t appear to be slowing down. In fact, even Brazilian jiu-jitsu royalty are now targeting the No. 2-ranked lightweight contender.

Fresh off defending his UFC BJJ bantamweight title, Mikey Musumeci has publicly called out Tsarukyan for a potential dream grappling showdown, adding another intriguing possibility to the Armenian’s growing list of crossover challenges.

BJJ Star Mikey Musumeci Calls Out Arman Tsarukyan for High-Stakes Grappling Showdown

Mikey Musumeci added another statement victory to his resume at UFC BJJ 5 on Thursday night. Facing Shay Montague, Musumeci made it clear beforehand that he intended to showcase his wrestling rather than immediately hunting for leg locks.

To underline that commitment, the American grappler even sported a Dagestani-style chin strap as a nod to his adjusted game plan. The opening round played out largely as a stalemate. However, the action picked up in the second, with ‘Darth Rigatoni’ finally managing to pass Montague’s guard.

The Scottish grappler responded by attacking a leg, forcing Musumeci to disengage. Moments later, in a leg entanglement late in Round 2, Musumeci capitalized on an opening and locked in a tight ankle lock, prompting a quick tap.

Speaking to UFC News after the match, Musumeci turned his attention to Arman Tsarukyan, but made it clear he’s only interested in grappling, not fighting inside the Octagon.

“He’s incredible, but he called out my friend Tom Hardy in a grappling match, and my friend Tom Hardy is an actor… I just don’t like that he did that,” he said at UFC BJJ 5.

The 29-year-old added, “He could grapple a grappler. I’m lighter than him so I’ll just go up and face him. That would be a really fun match for everyone… Send me location.”

“Send me location” – Mikey Musumeci calls out Arman Tsarukyan for a grappling match 🥋 “Arman is incredible, but he called out my friend Tom Hardy. My friend Tom Hardy is an actor and he is a brown belt. I just don’t like that he did that, like he could grapple an actual… pic.twitter.com/EaWdfAeQpB — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 13, 2026

ALSO READ: Tom Aspinall’s MMA Future in Serious Jeopardy After Alarming Post-Surgery Update

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Tom Hardy declined a proposed grappling match with Tsarukyan due to filming commitments that will keep him occupied through March.

Hype FC later shared screenshots of their communications with the Hollywood star, who was recently awarded his brown belt in jiu-jitsu, showing that Hardy appreciated the offer but couldn’t commit because of scheduling conflicts.

Although Tsarukyan has addressed the possibility of facing Hardy, there is no clear indication that he formally called him out. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, the Armenian confirmed he had been informed about the discussions and did not rule out the matchup taking place at some point in the future.