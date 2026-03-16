The Chaos Equation: Jiri Procházka and Carlos Ulberg’s 40 Combined Finishes Collide for Vacant Gold at UFC 327

While the MMA world is still buzzing about the Freedom 250 card scheduled for June 14 at the White House, Dana White has also unveiled the lineup of the 12 events leading up to that historic night. While explosive Fight Night cards in London and at the Meta Apex Center, along with UFC 328, promise plenty of fireworks, it’s UFC 327 that could quietly emerge as one of the most stacked events of the entire year. The Miami showcase is already drawing significant attention from fans online, with conversations popping up everywhere from fight forums to discussions around entertainment platforms such as social casinos US, where sports enthusiasts often debate upcoming mega-events. For those unfamiliar with the lineup, the Miami card will take place on April 11 at the Kaseya Center and features a blockbuster main event.

Carlos Ulberg will face former champion Jiří Procházka for the vacant light heavyweight title after Alex Pereira vacated the strap to pursue a move to the heavyweight division. The co-main event promises just as much excitement, with newly crowned flyweight champion Joshua Van set to make the first defense of his title against Tatsuro Taira. And the action doesn’t stop there. The card is stacked from top to bottom, with the prelims and early prelims also featuring high-profile names such as Tatiana Suarez, Kelvin Gastelum, and Kevin Holland. With star power spread across every portion of the lineup, UFC 327 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2026.

Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg Fight for Light Heavyweight Supremacy in Miami

As previously mentioned, Jiří Procházka will receive his fourth opportunity to capture the light heavyweight title when he faces first-time challenger Carlos Ulberg in the main event of UFC 327. The Czech native first won the 205-pound title in 2022, but an unfortunate injury forced him to vacate the belt before he could defend it.

Since then, he has attempted to reclaim the championship twice, but both efforts ended in TKO losses to Alex Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303. Despite those setbacks, Procházka bounced back impressively in 2025, securing brutal TKO victories over former champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. to reassert himself as one of the most dangerous contenders in the division.

Ulberg, meanwhile, enters the bout with tremendous momentum. The New Zealand striker is riding one of the longest active win streaks in the division, having won nine consecutive fights since losing his UFC debut in 2021. During that run, he has defeated several notable names and most recently delivered a brutal first-round knockout of Dominick Reyes in the main event of their September matchup.

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What makes this matchup particularly intriguing is the finishing ability of both fighters. Between them, Procházka and Ulberg have produced 40 finishes across their combined 45 professional victories, highlighting just how dangerous this clash could be. Procházka’s record is especially remarkable, as 31 of his 32 career wins have come via stoppage, including 28 knockouts and three submissions.

Since joining the UFC in 2020, every one of his victories inside the Octagon has ended before the final bell. Even in defeat, none of his fights have reached the judges’ scorecards. An astonishing 23 of Procházka’s finishes have come in the first round, but his recent performances have also shown a more patient side to his game.

In fights against Aleksandar Rakić, Hill, and Rountree, he demonstrated a willingness to weather early pressure before unleashing violent finishing sequences in the middle rounds. His high-risk, high-reward fighting style has also earned him a reputation as one of the most entertaining athletes on the roster. In just eight UFC appearances, Procházka has secured eight post-fight bonuses, reinforcing his status as a must-watch attraction whenever he steps into the cage.

Ulberg, however, is no stranger to highlight-reel finishes himself. Of his 13 career wins, 9 have come by stoppage, including 8 knockouts and 1 submission. Since joining the UFC, Ulberg has refined a precise and calculated sniper style that blends elite kickboxing with steadily increasing power. He also holds the record for the third-fastest knockout in UFC light heavyweight history, stopping Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds.

Seven of Ulberg’s nine professional finishes have come in the opening round, making him particularly dangerous early in fights. Unlike Procházka’s chaotic aggression, Ulberg relies more on timing and accuracy, often setting traps for opponents. One of his most effective weapons is his check left hook, which he uses to catch aggressive fighters as they rush forward, a technique that has helped him score knockouts against opponents such as Menifield and Ihor Potieria.

The matchup between Procházka and Ulberg is therefore a fascinating statistical anomaly. With both fighters known for producing violent endings, their clash at UFC 327 carries all the ingredients of a fight that is unlikely to reach the judges’ scorecards.

Double Title Header, Triple-A Depth: UFC 327 is a Combat Sports Masterclass!

Apart from the blockbuster main event between Procházka and Ulberg, UFC 327 also features a high-stakes co-main event, where flyweight champion Joshua Van will make the first defense of his belt against undefeated contender Tatsuro Taira.

For many fans, two title fights are more than enough to headline a major event. In most cases, that alone would sell the show. But what makes this card particularly intriguing is that the undercard bouts are just as compelling, if not even more exciting in some cases.

Veterans Kelvin Gastelum and Vicente Luque are set to collide in a matchup that feels like a classic throwback battle between two seasoned warriors who have spent years competing at the highest level. Meanwhile, featherweight legend Cub Swanson is expected to make his final walk to the Octagon against the always-action-packed Nate Landwehr in Miami. Remarkably, a fight of that magnitude is scheduled for the prelims, which speaks volumes about the depth of the lineup.

The main card is stacked with exciting matchups as well. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes is set to face the explosive Johnny Walker in what promises to be a chaotic and high-risk striking battle before the championship fights begin. In another intriguing clash, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa will make his light heavyweight debut against the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov.

The card also features a fascinating crossover-style matchup between former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull and knockout artist Aaron Pico. It is the kind of fight that almost feels surreal to see on a UFC card, with some fans joking that they might mistake the broadcast for a Bellator event.

Elsewhere, a clash of tall, rangy strikers at welterweight will see Kevin Holland square off against Randy Brown, a matchup that promises plenty of striking exchanges and unpredictable moments. The card will also feature appearances from top fighters such as Tatiana Suarez and Mateusz Gamrot, further strengthening what is already one of the most talent-packed lineups of the year.

All in all, UFC 327 represents the perfect blend of present-day stars and respected veterans who may be closer to the twilight of their careers but still possess the ability to deliver unforgettable fights. It is the kind of event fans would have gladly paid a premium $80 pay-per-view price for. Instead, they will be able to watch it with just a subscription on Paramount+.