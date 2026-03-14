Donald Trump Questions Whether UFC’s White House Fight Card Is Fully Finalized

After months of speculation, the UFC has finally revealed the full lineup for its highly anticipated Freedom 250 card, set for 14 June 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House. While many fans expected the long-awaited returns of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, the promotion instead delivered a championship-heavy lineup headlined by two major title fights. In the main event, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will return to the Octagon to unify the belt against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, the co-main event features former two-division champion Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight for a blockbuster clash with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined.

The event itself traces back to Donald Trump, who first floated the idea during a rally last year, pitching a historic UFC card at the White House. Although the lineup features six main-card bouts and dual championship stakes, some fans have criticized the card as underwhelming for what was billed as the promotion’s biggest event ever. Amid the growing backlash, Trump has now broken his silence on the June 14 card, sharing his thoughts on the much-debated lineup.

Donald Trump Hypes Up UFC’s June 14 White House Fight Card

Regardless of the criticism from fans, Donald Trump appears thrilled about the upcoming UFC card at the White House, though he admitted he isn’t entirely sure whether the lineup has been finalized.

Speaking during an interview with Jake Paul, the President praised the event and the UFC leadership behind it. “It’s going to be amazing, at the White House, and Dana (White) is a great guy, he’s a big fan of yours, you know.”

He added, “Dana is a good guy, the best, there’s nobody like him, and he had the idea of staging it right at the front door of the White House, we’ll be right in the front door of the White House, and he’s got a tremendous card.”

Trump also questioned whether the fight card would remain limited to six bouts or if additional matchups could still be added in the coming months.

The 79-year-old said, “I don’t even know if it’s filled out. I just saw it, and it’s gonna be, you know, all the top guys, they all wanted to fight at the White House, so it’s gonna be in honor of the 250th year, so it’s gonna be great.”

Trump talks UFC Freedom 250. Trump: Dana’s a great guy. He’s a good fan of yours. Later:

Trump: It’s got a tremendous card. I don’t even know if it’s filled out, but I just saw it and it looks like it’s gonna be, you know, all top guys. pic.twitter.com/da4dpqUIOg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 13, 2026

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Trump’s uncertainty comes after Dana White revealed that one of the planned bouts for the White House card fell through under unusual circumstances just a day before the announcement during the UFC 326 broadcast.

Fans quickly speculated about which fight might have collapsed, with some wondering whether it involved Ilia Topuria potentially facing Islam Makhachev, or even a last-minute withdrawal from Jon Jones. White, however, dismissed those claims while declining to reveal the exact matchup or circumstances behind the cancellation.

As it stands, the card is headlined by the previously announced title fights between Topuria and Gaethje, along with Pereira taking on Gane for the interim heavyweight title. The remainder of the lineup also features several intriguing matchups. Sean O’Malley is set to face Aiemann Zahabi, while Mauricio Ruffy will square off against Michael Chandler.

Rising contender Bo Nickal is also scheduled to battle Kyle Daukaus. The main card is expected to open with an exciting featherweight clash between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia. With White recently announcing additional events, such as UFC 328, leading up to the White House showcase, it remains to be seen whether more fights will be added to the Freedom 250 lineup before June 14.