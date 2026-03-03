Jiri Prochazka Eyes Future Alex Pereira Trilogy Ahead of UFC 327 Light Heavyweight Title Clash

It is now official that Jiri Prochazka will fight Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 327 on April 11, 2026. The championship opportunity comes after Alex Pereira vacated the 205-pound strap to move up to heavyweight, where he is expected to pursue a historic third UFC title, a feat no fighter has ever accomplished in the promotion’s history. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the matchup during an Instagram Live session, officially setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between Prochazka and Ulberg.

While Pereira’s move to heavyweight seemingly closes the chapter on his rivalry with Prochazka, the former champion doesn’t see it that way. Despite ‘Poatan’ shifting divisions, the Czech fighter believes their story isn’t finished, and remains confident their paths will cross again inside the Octagon.

Jiri Prochazka Insists His Rivalry With Alex Pereira Is Far From Over

For those unaware, Jiri Prochazka captured the light heavyweight title before Alex Pereira ever touched the belt, submitting his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, in a dramatic main event at UFC 275. However, his reign was short-lived.

A severe shoulder injury forced the Czech star to vacate the championship, and he has been chasing redemption ever since. Notably, Prochazka’s only two losses inside the Octagon have come against Pereira. He was knocked out by the Brazilian in their title fights at UFC 295 and UFC 303, both bouts contested for the 205-pound crown.

Despite those setbacks, Prochazka has rebuilt momentum in emphatic fashion. He returned with back-to-back knockout victories, stopping Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 and then finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 to reassert himself as a top contender.

While Pereira’s move to heavyweight has opened the door for Prochazka to fight for the vacant title, part of him had hoped for a trilogy bout to avenge his two defeats. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former champion addressed Pereira’s decision to vacate the belt.

He said, “I’m not surprised (he vacated the title). I’m not surprised, I think it’s the gentleman’s thing to do when you go up, and he wants to go up, it’s normal to release the title.”

However, Prochazka admitted he was disappointed that a third fight would not materialize, at least for now.

“Yeah (I was disappointed) that’s the thing I hoped for (a trilogy fight against Pereira). Possible opponents for me were Ulberg or Pereira. I wanted just one of these two for a title fight because I don’t think other fighters deserve it,” the Czech star added.

Still, the 33-year-old remains convinced their rivalry isn’t finished. “I believe sooner or later, Alex Pereira will come in my way.”

.@jiri_bjp shares his thoughts on Alex Pereira vacating the light heavyweight title: “I’m not surprised. I think it’s a gentleman’s thing to do when you go up. I believe, sooner or later, Alex Pereira will come in my way.” pic.twitter.com/firBKkeQqN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 2, 2026

With Pereira potentially eyeing a heavyweight title clash against Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane at the White House card, Prochazka’s immediate focus shifts to his upcoming showdown with Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. Ulberg enters the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak, making him a dangerous obstacle in Prochazka’s path back to gold.

Moreover, Prochazka’s emotional cageside reaction at UFC 320, when Pereira reclaimed the 205-pound title from Magomed Ankalaev, served as clear evidence of how badly he wanted another shot at ‘Poatan.’ Whether fate brings them together again remains to be seen, but if Prochazka has his way, their rivalry is far from over.