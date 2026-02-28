Max Holloway Open to Conor McGregor Rematch for Historic UFC White House Event

The fifth BMF title fight in company history is set to take place as Max Holloway defends his symbolic belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on March 7 in Las Vegas. While the former featherweight champion is focused on overcoming the Brazilian, it appears that ‘Blessed’ also has his sights set on another familiar rival from his past. That rival is none other than Conor McGregor, whom Holloway faced very early in his UFC career during his rise through the featherweight ranks.

Following that bout, Holloway went on to build a dominant legacy at 145 pounds, eventually capturing and defending the featherweight title multiple times. Meanwhile, McGregor claimed the featherweight strap himself before moving up to lightweight and later competing at welterweight. The diverging paths of the two stars prevented a long-awaited rematch from materializing for years. However, with Holloway now holding the BMF title and McGregor still one of the sport’s biggest draws, the possibility of the two meeting again may finally be back on the table.

Max Holloway Reflects on Past Clash With Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 326 BMF Title Bout

For the unversed, Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 26 back in August 2013. The bout is particularly infamous for the Irishman tearing his ACL in the second round during a wrestling scramble, yet fighting through immense pain to see out the fight and secure the victory over Holloway.

However, that defeat proved to be a turning point for Holloway. The Hawaiian went on a remarkable 13-fight winning streak and eventually captured the 145lbs title by defeating Jose Aldo. While McGregor previously floated the idea of a rematch in January 2021, the bout never came to fruition.

Now, with a historic UFC card at the White House set for June, Holloway appears open to revisiting the rivalry against the former two-division champion. Speaking in an interview with Stake, Holloway said, “The belt is definitely the goal, but I also have the BMF title, which I’m super proud of, and it opens up a lot of really interesting fights.”

The current BMF champion then brought up McGregor, stating, “Then we have a certain Conor McGregor wanting to make his return to the cage. You know, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t take that fight.”

The Hawaiian added, “It’s Conor McGregor, man, you have to take that fight. We obviously have our history, and I think it would be great at the White House.”

Max Holloway open to a rematch with Conor McGregor to avenge the first loss 💪⚡ “Getting one back against everybody who got one over me would be awesome” Via @espnmma pic.twitter.com/7bqpbMaP8M — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 28, 2026

McGregor has been plotting his return to the Octagon ever since recovering from the gruesome leg break he suffered in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ recently revealed he was offered a “no-name” opponent from the UFC’s welterweight division, though no official matchup has been announced.

Meanwhile, Holloway is looking to re-enter the undisputed title picture. He is 4-1 in his last five outings, with the lone loss coming against Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308, a fight that marked the first knockout defeat of his career.

Victories over Poirier at UFC 318 and a potential win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 could further ignite Holloway’s ambitions of challenging for lightweight gold.