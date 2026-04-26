Dana White’s Bizarre Reaction to White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Goes Viral

It’s fair to say that Dana White doesn’t shy away from chaos, even when it unfolds in the most unexpected and dangerous settings. A tense situation erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 at the Washington Hilton, when a gunman opened fire, prompting an immediate response from Secret Service agents and local police. Panic spread quickly inside the ballroom as security forces rushed in to neutralize the threat.

Footage that surfaced earlier in the evening appeared to capture the moment gunshots rang out from the lobby, sending attendees scrambling for cover. Donald Trump, who was on stage with his family at the time, was swiftly shielded by Secret Service agents and instructed to get down. Guests across the room followed suit, diving behind dining tables as the situation unfolded.

BREAKING: Trump was just rushed off the stage during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. pic.twitter.com/s9w1FW9BJ7 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 26, 2026

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Trump was safely evacuated from the venue, along with First Lady Melania Trump. Authorities later confirmed that the suspect, a 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, had been taken into custody. According to police, he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, and is believed to have acted alone.

During the incident, a Secret Service agent was struck by a round but was protected by a bulletproof vest. The officer is expected to recover and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Trump later confirmed in a press conference that the suspect had forced his way through a security checkpoint before opening fire.

White, who attended the event as a guest of the president, was seated just a few feet away alongside representatives from Paramount Skydance, the UFC’s broadcast partners. Despite the frightening circumstances, the UFC boss appeared unfazed as he later recounted the experience.

For his part, White admitted he didn’t fully grasp what was unfolding in the moment, but quickly realized the severity as Secret Service agents stormed into the room following the gunfire. He said, “Inside, the whole event just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming ‘get down!”

The UFC bossman then offered a characteristically unfiltered reaction to the ordeal. “I didn’t get down. It was fucking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

Dana White was at the White House Correspondents Dinnerpic.twitter.com/nmUbIS1V77 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 26, 2026

White also revealed just how close he was to Trump when the chaos erupted, emphasizing the intensity of the moment. “We were sitting right in front of the table. Right in front of where the president was. Nobody got tackled, but guys came in looking for shooters and then came towards our table. I thought the shooter was by us or something.”

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of threats faced by Trump. In July 2024, he survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his upper right ear as he addressed the crowd on stage.