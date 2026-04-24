Joe Rogan Reveals Court Barred UFC Heavyweight Legend Cain Velasquez From Appearing on His Podcast

It appears fans narrowly missed the chance to see Cain Velasquez sit down for a candid conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast somewhere around last year. For context, the former 2-time UFC heavyweight champion was released on parole from a California state prison in February 2026 after spending 11 months in custody. Velasquez had been sentenced to five years in prison in March 2025 after pleading no contest to charges stemming from a 2022 shooting incident.

The case stems from a February 2022 incident in which Velasquez pursued a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who had been accused of molesting his 4-year-old son. During the 11-mile chase, Velasquez fired multiple rounds from a .40-caliber handgun. One of the bullets struck Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, injuring his arm. As a result, Velasquez faced multiple serious charges, including attempted premeditated murder. He was later granted $1 million bail and placed under house arrest in November 2022.

Speaking on segment #2487 of JRE alongside Action Bronson, Rogan revealed that efforts had been made to bring Velasquez onto the show before he began serving his sentence, but those plans were blocked by the court. The UFC commentator said, “We were trying to get him on the podcast before he went in (to prison), but the judge wouldn’t allow it.”

Now that Velasquez is out, Rogan suggested that an appearance could finally happen. He added, “I definitely would have him on now, though.”

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Rogan also took a moment to reflect on Velasquez’s legacy inside the Octagon, placing him among the greatest heavyweights in MMA history. He said, “I love Cain. He’s in my top — I don’t think there’s a real GOAT in heavyweight, because there are times where one guy would have beaten all the other guys. He’s in there, he’s in the GOAT category.”

In March 2026, Velasquez finally broke his silence following his release, sharing an emotional message on social media about adjusting back to everyday life. He said, “Now that it’s been a couple of weeks since my release, I’ve had some time to get back into things, get back into a normal way of life. Get used to just doing the normal things. Being home with the family. Being there for my kids.”

Velasquez received widespread support from across the MMA world after his arrest. Dana White notably paid his $1 million bail, while high-profile figures including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Islam Makhachev, and Rey Mysterio submitted letters to the Santa Clara County Superior Court requesting leniency. He was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time already served.

The MMA legend was credited with 1,283 days served, leaving 542 remaining. His original parole date of March 2026 was later moved forward, resulting in an earlier-than-expected release. For what it’s worth, and in line with Rogan’s assessment, Velasquez remains one of the greatest figures in heavyweight mixed martial arts history.

‘Cardio Cain’ possessed a rare blend of endurance, athleticism, power, and elite wrestling that many believed could have made him the greatest heavyweight of all time. However, recurring injuries ultimately derailed that trajectory. At his peak, Velasquez secured emphatic victories over names like Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Antônio Silva, whom he defeated twice.

He retired from MMA following a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019. After stepping away from the Octagon, Velasquez transitioned into professional wrestling. He revisited his rivalry with Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 and later competed for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Mexico.