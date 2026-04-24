Joe Rogan Proposes Paulo Costa vs. Magomed Ankalaev for Interim 205lbs Title Amid Carlos Ulberg Layoff

UFC 327 was expected to mark a changing of the guard in the light heavyweight division following Alex Pereira’s move up to heavyweight. While the 205-pound division did crown a new champion, uncertainty already looms over how soon that title will be defended. Carlos Ulberg delivered one of the most shocking performances of the year in the main event, knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the first round.

The result itself was stunning, but the circumstances made it even more remarkable. Ulberg reportedly tore his ACL early in the fight and was under intense pressure from Prochazka, yet still managed to land a decisive check hook to end the bout. Following the fight, the New Zealander underwent successful surgery on his right knee, as confirmed by his manager Ash Belcastro.

However, the injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period, with recovery timelines for such procedures typically ranging from 9 to 12 months. This development leaves the 205-pound division in a familiar state of limbo, something it has experienced multiple times since Jon Jones vacated the title in 2020.

But longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes there may already be a solution, and it involves Paulo Costa. For context, the Brazilian also competed on the same card, scoring a knockout victory over Azamat Murzakanov to end his 16-0 undefeated run. The win also pushed Costa into the top ten of the light heavyweight rankings after spending the bulk of his career at middleweight.

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Reacting to the performance on his podcast, Rogan suggested it may have been the best version of Costa yet. He said, “Murzakanov, I was so impressed that he just wouldn’t abandon that strategy of going after Paulo Costa. But (Costa) looked phenomenal, if I was in his corner, I would say ‘dude, never go back to middleweight, you are a light heavyweight champion.”

Rogan then floated the idea of inserting Costa into the interim title picture while Ulberg recovers from injury. He added, “And while Carlos Ulberg is going to be out for a year… Paulo Costa could be the interim light heavyweight champion, like no doubt man, I really think he could pull that off. At light heavyweight, he’s terrifying, he looks like the Paulo Costa of old.”

While Dana White has shown no clear inclination to book an interim title fight, Rogan believes Costa could step into that role, and even suggested a potential matchup against Magomed Ankalaev for gold.

He suggested, “If I was the captain of the ship, that’s what I would do (an interim light heavyweight title fight). I would go, ‘hey Paulo, you’re a star’. Maybe against (Magomed) Ankalaev. I know (Alex) Pereira just knocked him out, but he deserves to be in it.”

Joe Rogan always speaking facts . https://t.co/u7srMir1zI — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 23, 2026

For context, Ankalaev has recently been teasing a possible bout against Khalil Rountree Jr., with the matchup rumored for UFC Baku on June 27. Despite suffering a knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320, the Russian remains one of the top-ranked contenders at 205 pounds. A stylistic clash between Ankalaev’s technical striking and Costa’s explosive power would present a compelling matchup capable of headlining a major card. Rogan’s comments quickly gained traction online, prompting a response from Costa on social media.

He wrote on X, “Joe Rogan always speaking facts.” The division itself has endured a turbulent stretch, with multiple title vacancies in recent years. Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill were both forced to vacate the belt due to injuries in 2022 and 2023, respectively. More recently, Pereira relinquished the title in February to move up to heavyweight. With uncertainty continuing to cloud the 205-pound landscape, it remains to be seen whether the division can finally find stability in the months ahead.