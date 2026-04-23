Jiri Prochazka Analyzes the Mental Slip That Cost Him at UFC 327 Against Carlos Ulberg

UFC 327 was supposed to signal a changing of the guard in the light heavyweight division following Alex Pereira’s move up to heavyweight. While the 205-pound division did crown a new champion, there’s already uncertainty about how soon that title will be defended. Carlos Ulberg delivered one of the most shocking performances of the year in the main event, knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the first round.

The result itself was surprising, but the circumstances made it even more remarkable. Ulberg tore his ACL early in the fight and was under heavy pressure from Prochazka, yet still managed to land a decisive check hook that ended the bout. While Ulberg earned widespread praise for his toughness and composure, much of the criticism fell on Prochazka.

Observers pointed out that the former champion appeared to ease off after noticing Ulberg’s injury, allowing the fight to slip away. Initially, Prochazka claimed he showed mercy to an injured opponent, a stance that was met with skepticism, with critics dismissing it as an excuse for another missed title opportunity. In his immediate post-fight interview, an emotional Prochazka acknowledged the mistake and apologized to fans.

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Now, after returning home and reflecting on the loss, he has offered a more candid explanation, admitting it wasn’t mercy, but a lapse in focus that cost him dearly. Taking to Instagram, Prochazka addressed the situation directly. He said, “Let’s get this down in black and white so no one comes up with any bullshit here. Because what I’m hearing all around is complete nonsense, and I have to laugh at it. So briefly, and the only thing in the fight: I lost my focus there.”

Prochazka continued, “Focus on the goal. Focus on the target, and that was especially the case when Ulberg injured his leg. I know what that’s like because exactly this happened to me once in a fight in Japan. I fought through that match, but I know what it’s like. The pain, the struggle, so all credit to him for managing to keep a cool head, for catching me with that hook.”

The former 205lbs kingpin further admitted that once Ulberg suffered the injury, his own intensity dropped significantly. Rather than pressing for a finish, the Czech fighter found himself expecting the referee to intervene.

He added, “But I can say for myself that I know from the moment that happened to him, I wasn’t at 100% anymore. I was at maybe 40, 50% of my performance, and I was just sparring and waiting for the referee to stop the fight at any moment.”

Even Ulberg admitted after his victory that had he returned to his corner following the opening round, there was little chance he would have been cleared to continue due to the severity of his injury. Instead, he stayed in the fight and delivered a stunning knockout. ‘BJP’ reflected on the costly moment, saying:

He admitted, “It was a big mistake. Maybe one of the biggest. I don’t want to beat myself up about it nonstop. Because the most important thing is to always learn from it and move forward stronger. So that’s it.”

Following the fight in Miami, Prochazka returned home to a life-changing moment outside the Octagon, welcoming his first child after his partner gave birth to their daughter. For now, family remains his top priority, though he expects to reconnect with the UFC within the next month to discuss his return.

Prochazka’s career has already seen dramatic highs and setbacks. He captured gold at UFC 275 by submitting Glover Teixeira with just 28 seconds remaining in the final round, becoming the first Czech champion in UFC history. However, he later vacated the title due to a serious shoulder injury.

After returning, he challenged Alex Pereira twice for the belt, suffering knockout losses in both encounters, including a punishing leg-kick stoppage at UFC 303. Before earning his 2026 title shot, Prochazka rebuilt momentum with consecutive third-round knockout wins over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320.

Now, following the setback against Ulberg at UFC 327, the question remains whether Prochazka can once again regroup and mount another run toward the title after his fourth shot at undisputed gold slipped away.