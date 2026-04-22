Francis Ngannou Alleges UFC Used Jon Jones Superfight as Bait-and-Switch Tactic

The saga of Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC in January 2023 on his own terms remains one of the most defining moments in modern MMA history. Heading into negotiations, Ngannou pushed for structural changes that extended beyond his own interests. He advocated for in-cage sponsorships, the ability to box outside the Octagon, comprehensive health coverage for fighters, and the appointment of an athlete advocate to represent competitors.

While he acknowledged these demands were ambitious, Ngannou felt compelled to raise them, even admitting that at his level, he could personally afford such benefits. During this period, a long-anticipated superfight between Ngannou and Jon Jones dominated headlines from 2021 up until Ngannou’s departure. Both men publicly expressed interest, but the bout never materialized.

These talks caught fire after Ngannou defended his title at UFC 270, but the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement, and Ngannou was granted free agency a year later. Meanwhile, Dana White had also publicly dismissed Jones’ financial expectations, reportedly comparing them to Deontay Wilder-level purses in the $30 million range. Following Ngannou’s exit, Jones faced Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title and secured victory at UFC 285 to become a two-division champion.

Looking back, however, Ngannou believes the long-discussed superfight may never have been genuine. In a recent interview with ESPN, Ngannou addressed the missed opportunity. He said, “Disappoint me? No. It was never really on the table, so I don’t have to be disappointed. The only time that he seems like a possibility was when he was used as bait, something to bait me.”

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones was never on the table and was only used as bait to lure him “Jon Jones was never on the table. The only time he seemed like a possibility was when he was used as bait to lure me. It’s not a problem with the contract – I’m a businessman, so I… pic.twitter.com/veVlXb1X8d — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 22, 2026

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Since leaving the UFC, Ngannou has ventured into boxing, sharing the ring with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, before returning to MMA against Renan Ferreira in October 2024. He later parted ways with the PFL in March and is now set to return against Philipe Lins at the Rousey vs. Carano MVP MMA 1 card on May 16.

Interestingly, despite everything that has unfolded, Ngannou still views Jones as a potential retirement fight. He added, “Jon Jones is the fight that I really want to have before my retirement. But other than that, it could be anybody, I don’t care. As long as it’s a fight.”

The Cameroonian added, “I’m not saying it’s a fight that would define my career or something, but if I had to pick, ok let’s do this one and go home, then it would be Jon Jones.”

Francis Ngannou wants Jon Jones on his resume before he retires. “Jon Jones is the fight that I really I wanna have before my retirement” (Via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/QmmY9yPAzf — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 22, 2026

These comments come at a time when Jones is navigating his own tensions with the UFC over contract terms, potential retirement, and a missed opportunity to feature on the high-profile White House card in June. Ngannou has even voiced support for Jones, suggesting that if a fighter widely regarded as the greatest in the sport isn’t being compensated fairly, it raises serious questions about the business structure of MMA as a whole.

Whether Jones is ever granted an early release from his UFC contract, and if that could open the door to a long-awaited clash with Ngannou outside the Octagon, remains uncertain. But the possibility alone continues to capture the imagination of fight fans.