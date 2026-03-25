Jon Jones Acknowledges Francis Ngannou’s Support Amid Heated UFC Pay Row

When Dana White officially unveiled the White House lineup during the UFC 326 broadcast, fans were electrified to see Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira booked in high-stakes title fights on a historic card. Pereira, in particular, is chasing history as he moves up to heavyweight in pursuit of becoming the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion. The Brazilian is slated to face Ciryl Gane for the interim 265-pound title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined following double eye surgery.

However, the announcement quickly ignited debate, as many fans had anticipated a blockbuster clash between Jon Jones and Pereira instead of Gane. Addressing the speculation, White delivered a blunt response, stating that Jones was never in consideration for the Freedom 250 card due to his arthritis-plagued hip and concerns over reliability, strongly suggesting the former two-division champion may effectively be done with the promotion.

Jones, however, has forcefully pushed back. Taking to social media, ‘Bones’ issued a fiery response that reignited discussion across the MMA community, while also calling for his unconditional release from the UFC. He further revealed that he had received an offer of exactly $15 million to face Pereira on June 14.

Amid the escalating feud, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped in to support Jones, arguing that the longtime champion is fully deserving of such a payday, given his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou stated, “Of course, Jon Jones deserves that. Jon Jones has been with this organization for how long? Jon Jones has been the champion since he was 23, which is, what, 15 years? Over 15 years? If there is somebody that deserves something nowadays, like just even to pay him tribute, it’s Jon Jones.”

The Cameroonian added, “Jon Jones needs to get paid, maybe not only for the fight that he’s fighting, but for what he has done for the sport. For where he has taken the sport to.”

He concluded his argument with a blunt verdict, “Aren’t they out there bragging that he’s the GOAT? Man, if the GOAT is not respected, then who should we respect? I worry if the GOAT is being treated like that. I truly worry if that’s how they treat the GOAT, then those who are not the GOAT, I don’t know, whatever they are, imagine what they are going through.”

Francis Ngannou reacts to the UFC not paying Jon Jones more than $15M to fight at the White House: “If the GOAT is not respected, then who should be respected? I’m truly worried if that’s how they treat the GOAT. Then those who aren’t the GOAT, imagine what they’re going… pic.twitter.com/szacdQ1xKg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 24, 2026

ALSO READ: Brock Lesnar Reveals Dana White Initially Had No Interest in Signing Future PPV Megastar Before UFC 81 Debut

Jon Jones has since acknowledged the support, reposting a clip of Ngannou’s remarks to his Instagram story. Sharing the moment from the interview, Jones wrote, “I appreciate you advocating for me, Francis.”

The backing comes as Ngannou prepares for his own return to MMA competition for the first time since October 2024, when he scored a knockout win over Renan Ferreira under the PFL banner. Since then, the former heavyweight champion has parted ways with the promotion after a lucrative run that reportedly earned him close to $30 million through high-profile boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou has now aligned with Most Valuable Promotions, where he is set to co-main event the company’s inaugural MMA card on May 16 against Philipe Lins. The event will be headlined by the returning duo of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, while also featuring notable matchups such as Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Muhammad Mokaev taking on Adriano Moraes.

With tensions between Jones and the UFC still simmering, it remains to be seen whether ‘Bones’ will make his return to the Octagon or follow a path similar to Ngannou by exploring opportunities outside the promotion.