MMA World Stunned as Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiri Prochazka with Check Hook Despite Shredded Knee at UFC 327

UFC 327 delivered a thrilling night of action, with the main event producing a moment that instantly etched itself into UFC lore. Carlos Ulberg rose to the occasion, becoming the 19th undisputed light heavyweight champion with a spectacular first-round finish of Jiri Prochazka via a perfectly timed check left hook.

What made the win even more extraordinary was the adversity Ulberg faced early. Just a minute into the fight, the New Zealander appeared to suffer a serious right knee injury, potentially an ACL tear, as his right leg repeatedly buckled beneath him. Clearly compromised, he struggled to stay upright, with every step looking unstable and painful.

Sensing the damage, Prochazka adjusted his approach. The former champion targeted the injured leg with kicks, some of which sent Ulberg crashing to the canvas. At one point, he even appeared to acknowledge the injury mid-fight, gesturing toward Ulberg in a moment of awareness before continuing his attack. Replays later showed Ulberg’s knee visibly pop and give way as he planted his foot, further confirming the severity of the issue.

Despite the injury, Prochazka kept pressing forward, inviting Ulberg to engage while systematically breaking him down. With the New Zealand native barely able to put weight on his lead leg, it seemed inevitable that the Czech fighter would find a finish. But in a stunning twist, that moment never came.

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As Prochazka charged in to close the show, Ulberg seized the opening with pinpoint precision, firing a devastating check left hook that landed flush and dropped the former champion instantly and immediately swarmed with follow-up strikes, sealing the finish as Prochazka’s head bounced off the canvas under the barrage at 3:45 minutes of the first round.

It’s almost impossible to comprehend how Ulberg managed to pull off the victory, given the severity of the injury he sustained. While a full medical diagnosis is still pending, Ulberg himself suggested he may have suffered a serious knee injury, which could sideline him for a significant period. Regardless of what comes next, this was a miraculous performance, one that saw him capture the vacant 205-pound title in unforgettable fashion.

For Prochazka, the loss will sting. The Czech fighter admitted afterward that he eased off once he realized Ulberg was hurt, a decision that ultimately cost him. Speaking in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, he apologized to fans, clearly disappointed in the outcome.

The defeat also marks his third failed attempt to reclaim the belt, following previous knockout losses to Alex Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303. Meanwhile, Ulberg’s victory at 35 not only earns him UFC gold but also extends his winning streak to eight fights, dating back to his lone promotional loss against Kennedy Nzechukwu. It was the kind of finish that sent shockwaves through the MMA world, drawing massive reactions from fans and fighters alike.

Poor Jiri! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 12, 2026

Ko with a tore achilles is crazy!!! And yes that what that look like!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 12, 2026

Man wonder if he’ll need surgery on the knee and the title will be vacant — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 12, 2026

Yuri , what in the IQ was that …. ! 😂😂😂😂 #UFC327 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 12, 2026

Despite all of his experience Jiri is apparently only now understanding that you can’t let a hurt fighter off the hook during a world championship fight. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 12, 2026

What a crazy fight — Jeri had it in his hands. This one goes down in the history books. Congratulations to the new champion, that was insane.”#ufc #ufcmiami — Andre “Mascote” lima (@Andremascote) April 12, 2026

Wow that was wild can’t say I’ve ever seen that, most likely a torn ACL but Ulberg still catches him and get the KO, insane — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 12, 2026