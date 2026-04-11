Ilia Topuria Gives Rare Respect to Islam Makhachev’s Resume Amid Heated UFC White House Rivalry

For more than a year, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev have been circling one another, with fans eager to see the two finally collide, potentially even at the UFC White House event. However, when the Freedom 250 card was finalized, Topuria was instead booked to unify his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, who claimed interim gold at UFC 324 against Paddy Pimblett during Topuria’s hiatus following UFC 317.

In recent weeks, tensions have only escalated, with both camps engaging in a back-and-forth regarding a rumored June 14 clash. Each side has pointed fingers over why the bout failed to materialize. Topuria recently revealed that the first call he received for the White House card was actually for a fight against the reigning welterweight champion.

Meanwhile, Makhachev and UFC CEO Dana White have denied that the fight was ever close to happening. Topuria, however, insists otherwise, claiming he was extremely close to securing the matchup before Makhachev informed the UFC that he was dealing with a hand injury. Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, countered by stating that Topuria’s camp was asking for excessive money, which ultimately derailed negotiations.

He also noted that he never got the chance to properly discuss the fight with the Dagestani star. With Topuria now set to compete on June 14, White has confirmed that Makhachev’s return is targeted for August 2026 against a natural 170-pound contender. Despite the growing rivalry and the failed negotiations, Topuria has continued to show respect for Makhachev’s accomplishments.

Appearing on the Spanish TV show El Hormiguero, the Spaniard openly discussed the appeal of the matchup and what it would mean for his career. Addressing the physical disparity, Topuria acknowledged the challenge of facing a juggernaut like Makhachev.

He explained, “Sports-wise, it’s an advantage, obviously. A guy who has more weight, who has more stature and everything, it’s an advantage. But at this point, what does it matter? It’s a fight that generates interest, the fans want to see it. It’s a fight that even I have an interest in, to fight a guy who has dominated the division for so long.”

He continued by recognizing Makhachev’s dominance at lightweight, “I want to test myself against someone who has dominated his division for so long, because he was champion in the division where I am.”

Ilia Topuria shows respect for Islam Makhachev’s resume, calling him a real talent 👏🤝 “Even I’m interested in testing myself against someone who has dominated his division for so long because he was champion in the division I’m in. What better than to measure yourself against… pic.twitter.com/EVCAut0bZK — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 10, 2026

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Further selling the potential superfight, Topuria added, “What better than to measure myself against someone who has the record he has? I see it purely from a sporting point of view. I consider Islam a talent, someone with real skills inside the Octagon. Putting that on display with mine could create a very, very interesting fight for everyone.”

Physically, the matchup presents clear contrasts. Topuria stands at 5-foot-7, while Makhachev is 5-foot-10, giving the Dagestani a notable height and reach advantage. There is also a significant weight dynamic: Topuria began his UFC run at featherweight and would be making a second move up, whereas Makhachev has already transitioned from lightweight to welterweight with apparent ease.

Makhachev currently sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings with a stellar 28-1 record. His resume includes a record five lightweight title wins and four successful defenses, the most in division history, against elite names such as Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Dustin Poirier.

He further extended his dominance by defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to capture a second UFC title in his 170-pound debut. Whether Topuria and Makhachev will ultimately meet inside the Octagon remains uncertain. For Topuria, the goal is clear: he aims to become the first three-division champion in UFC history, a feat yet to be achieved.