Ariel Helwani Suggests Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Targeted for UFC 330

After months of speculation, the UFC officially revealed the full lineup for its historic Freedom 250 card, set to take place on June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House. While many anticipated the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, the promotion instead opted for a championship-loaded lineup headlined by two major title fights involving Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira.

Reports now suggest that the Irish superstar is being reserved for an even bigger spotlight, potentially headlining the 2026 International Fight Week card on July 11, which tentatively would be UFC 330.

Earlier this month, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani indicated that an International Fight Week return was always the more realistic scenario. With the company reportedly investing over $60 million into the unprecedented White House event, the margin for profit is expected to be minimal.

As a result, keeping McGregor, who is still the promotion’s biggest draw even in 2026, on a separate marquee card could be a strategic move to balance the financial scales. Now, doubling down on that stance, Helwani has suggested that McGregor could face Max Holloway in a blockbuster clash at UFC 330 on July 11, provided nothing derails negotiations.

According to Helwani, the UFC is in urgent need of star power amid growing unrest within its active roster, making McGregor’s return all the more crucial to restoring momentum and morale. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said, “This is what I continue to say, the master of good timing, the beneficiary of the best timing in the history of the sport is [McGregor].”

Helwani further revealed that talks between McGregor and the UFC have progressed smoothly, with optimism growing around the proposed date. He added, “I told you about the meeting two weeks ago, I told you it went well, Petsey [Carroll] told you it went well. At this point, I think it would be safe to say it would be a disastrous situation, something disastrous would have had to have happened if he was not fighting on Jul. 11.”

The UFC needs Conor McGregor now more than ever, and they have to do everything in their power to make his return happen. It appears everything is trending in the right direction. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that something disastrous would have had to happen if he’s… pic.twitter.com/QfD6bc99ro — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 23, 2026

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Amid mounting fan criticism over a perceived dip in card quality, the UFC finds itself in need of its biggest star more than ever. With that in mind, Helwani believes Holloway could be the man to welcome McGregor back to the Octagon.

Following his BMF title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, Holloway himself openly entertained the idea of facing McGregor, even suggesting he would be willing to move up to welterweight for the showdown. His comments have only intensified speculation around a potential blockbuster rematch.

Weighing in on the situation, Helwani pointed to Holloway’s calculated approach when speaking publicly, hinting that there may be more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye. He said, “Max [Holloway] is very cerebral, Max is very calculated when he says things. Charles [Oliveira] isn’t getting that [McGregor] fight after that [BMF title] fight. I don’t even think Conor wants a BMF title. I think Max is trying to tell us something there.”

With Nate Diaz no longer in the picture following his move to Most Valuable Promotions and scheduled return against Mike Perry on May 16th, a McGregor vs. Holloway rematch appears increasingly logical. The matchup not only carries historical significance but also offers the kind of star power the UFC currently needs.

Expanding on that idea, Helwani added, “With Nate [Diaz] out, it feels like [Holloway] is trying to tell us like, ‘This is what I want.’ And I don’t think he’s talking if things aren’t happening behind the scenes. These talks are going well, and I think they’re going well because the UFC recognizes, ‘Hey, we need to make this happen.”

For those unfamiliar, Holloway and McGregor first met back in 2013 at featherweight. Both fighters endured significant injuries during their three-round clash: Holloway entered with an ankle issue, while McGregor tore his ACL, requiring surgery and a lengthy recovery. Despite the passage of time, the two have never crossed paths again.

Now, if ongoing discussions come to fruition, fans could finally witness the long-awaited rematch, with both men potentially set to collide on July 11 at UFC 330.